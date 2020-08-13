Howard~Wightman Wedding

FAIRVIEW-- Hilmer and Jessica Howard of Fairview are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Hannah Marie Howard to Caleb McKay Wightman, son of Chris and Desiri Wightman, Herriman, Utah; Saturday August 15, 2020 in the Manti Utah Temple.
Hannah is a graduate of North Sanpete High and served a mission in the California San Fernando and California Bakersfield Missions. Caleb is a graduate of Herriman High and served a mission in the Chicago Illinois Mission.
The couple will make their first home in Ephraim and continue their education at Snow College.
There will be a reception in their honor at the Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview that evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The couple is registered at Amazon and have a Venmo account @Caleb-Wightman.