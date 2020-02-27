Johansen ~ Mumford Wedding

SPRING CITY — Lori and Darin Johansen, Spring City, announce the marriage of their daughter, Emily Johansen, to Alex Mumford, son of Julia and Tom Mumford, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 5-6 p.m., at the historic Spring City Chapel, 164 South Main Street, Spring City.
The bride is a graduate of North Sanpete High School, served in the Tacoma Washington Mission and is currently attending Utah State University. Grandparents are Jean and Harold Mickel, Spring City; and the late Joyce and Wesley Johansen.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Squalicum High School, served in the Paraguay Mission and is currently attending Brigham Young University. Grandparents are Marty and Tom Mumford, Salt Lake City; and Judy and Gaylon Campbell, Pullman, Washington.
After finishing the current semester in college, the couple will spend the summer working in Alaska, then return home to Provo to continue their schooling.
Emily and Alex love a party, and would love to visit with you. If by some oversight you didn’t receive an invitation, please consider this as one and join us at our reception.