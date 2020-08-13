Madsen~Ingram Wedding

FOUNTAIN GREEN—Brenda and Ben Cole and the late Cheston Madsen are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Brylee Rose Madsen to Colton Ingram, son of Desiree and Ashley Reda and Jared and Tina Ingram on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
There will be a celebration in their honor at the Sage Canyon Ranch Barn, located at 1100 West Center Street in Fountain Green that evening from 7 to 5 p.m.
If you did not receive an invitation, please consider this as one.
The couple is registered at Target.