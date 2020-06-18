Petersen~Seely Wedding

SPRING CITY—Earl and Shelly Petersen, Spring City, announce the marriage of their daughter, Debby Petersen, to Tristen Seely, son of Steve Seely, Moroni; and Jennifer Lawrence, Mt. Pleasant; Saturday, June 20, 2020.
A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 7-9 p.m., 285 East 500 North, Spring City.
Grandparents of the bride are Doug and Karma, Owen, Spring City. Great-grandparents are Viola Petersen, Spring City; and the late Don Peterson.
Grandparents of the bridegroom are Jerry and Darlene Anderson, and Steve and Gayle Seely, all of Mt. Pleasant.
The couple is registered at Amazon.com.