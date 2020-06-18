Petersen~Seely Wedding
Buy Now

SPRING CITY—Earl and Shelly Petersen, Spring City, announce the marriage of their daughter, Debby Petersen, to Tristen Seely, son of Steve Seely, Moroni; and Jennifer Lawrence, Mt. Pleasant; Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 7-9 p.m., 285 East 500 North, Spring City.

Grandparents of the bride are Doug and Karma, Owen, Spring City. Great-grandparents are Viola Petersen, Spring City; and the late Don Peterson.

Grandparents of the bridegroom are Jerry and Darlene Anderson, and Steve and Gayle Seely, all of Mt. Pleasant.

The couple is registered at Amazon.com.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!