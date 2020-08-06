Rasmussen~Siaosi Wedding

SPRING CITY—Dan and Stacey Rasmussen, Spring City, announce the marriage of their daughter, Shelby, to Talalelei Siaosi, son of Kelisiano and Matavai Siaosi, Pago Pago, American Samoa; on Tuesday, Aug, 7, 2020, in the Manti Utah Temple.
The bride recently graduated from Weber State University with a degree in Radiology Tech. She plans to continue her education in Nuclear Medicine through Weber State. She served in the Milwaukee Wisconsin Spanish Speaking Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The bridegroom attended Tafuna High School and then served in the Cebu Philippines Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He works for US Magnesium in Dugway, UT.
The couple are excited to begin their new life together. They will make their first home in West Jordan.
They are registered on Amazon or Venmo@Shelby-Rasmussen-6.