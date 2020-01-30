Tolley~Walker Wedding

DELTA—Rick and Sheri Tolley, Delta, announce the marriage of their daughter, Shaylin, to Brady Karl Walker, son of Jeff and Michelle Walker, Fountain Green, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Payson Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
An open house will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, in the Deseret Heritage Hall, 3630 West 4500 South, Deseret.
A reception will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, in the Fountain Green Dance Hall, 60 South State Street, Fountain Green.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Delta High School and a 2016 graduate of Aveda Institute of Provo. Grandparents of the bride are Rayola Tolley, Delta, and the late Ken Tolley; Carol Boyack, Spanish Fork, and the late Mark Boyack.
The bridegroom is a 2013 graduate of North Sanpete High School and a 2017 graduate of Utah Valley University M-Tech. Grandparents of the bridegroom are Clark and Diane Walker, Duane and Linda Marsh, all of Fountain Green.
The couple will make their first home in Nephi.