Walker ~ Smith Wedding

SALEM — Cory and Nisi Walker, Salem, and the late Camellia Seely Walker, announce the marriage of their daughter, Cara Alexis Walker, to Ryan Kirk Smith, son of Kirk and Sarah Smith, Spanish Fork, and Teresa Hall, St. George, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The bride is a 2019 graduate of Salem Hills High and is currently working in hotel services. Grandparents are Larry and Monalee Seely, Fairview; and Clark and Diane Walker, Fountain Green.
The bridegroom is a 2018 graduate of Maple Mountain High School and is currently working in communications. Grandparents are Karen Smith, Manti; and Craig and Kathleen Smith, Arizona.
The couple will make their first home in Pleasant Grove.