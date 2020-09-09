SANPETE COUNTY—The U.S. Forrest Service is asking for help in its investigation in to a series of 14 fires that were started along Skyline Drive during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 6. The Forrest Service suspects arson to be the cause of the fires and is asking that anyone who has information contact them at 775-355-5337.
“Some people reported smelling smoke around 3 a.m.,” said Samantha Stoffregen, public affairs officer for the Manti-LaSal National Forrest. “Most of the reports came in around 6 a.m. (The reports) were all from people going on hunts.”
“The fires were very clearly started on purpose,” said Stoffregen. The fires were spread between South Tent Mountain and Potter’s Canyon.
“All of the fire lines are being maintained and there has been no new growth. Firefighters are just monitoring hotspots.”
Firefighters from Manti, Mt. Pleasant, and Spring City responded to the fires, as well as additional assets from Sanpete County, the Forrest Service, and the State of Utah.
Four of the fires had minimal potential, meaning they did not spread past the initial starting point. Five of the fires had slightly more potential, but were contained after burning approximately one tenth of an acre. Two of the fires had moderate potential due to spotting and rollout, but were contained after burning approximately one quarter to half an acre.
Fernie Tinoco, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, was camping up Fairview Canyon and was on his way to his elk hunting location when he and his brother noticed a fire ahead of them. “We were heading south on Skyline Drive about 4:30 or 4:45,” he said. “We saw this fire and it looked pretty big.”
“We were thinking that there was someone out there still partying and they had a big bonfire going,” about a mile south of Potter’s Canyon.
“As we were going over there, there was a white four-door Toyota Tacoma with a light bar on the bumper,” he said. “He was coming north toward Fairview.”
Tinoco continued, “I had to move clear over to the side because they were just hauling … I didn’t know why he would be going that fast.”
“We got closer to the fire and it was just right off the side of the road. There was nobody there. That was the only other vehicle we saw up there.”
Later, Tinoco said, “Me and my brother got wondering if that white truck had anything to do with it. I didn’t know if they had maybe done it on purpose or maybe thrown a cigarette out the window or something.”
By the time he and his brother got there, Tinoco said that the fire was too big for them to put out. “We didn’t have enough water. All we had was the water from out packs.”
Realizing there wasn’t much they could do, Tinoco called 911 to report the fire. “I used to be on the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. I felt bad about it and tried to do what I could … up ahead there was another fire.”
“When I called (911) they said there was another fire out towards Indianola and I told them no, this is a different one. I don’t see anyone up here on it.”
“I had service up there and my wife messaged me and said there were sirens going off down there (in Mt. Pleasant). I told her that they were probably heading up here because I had called in this fire.”
“We go camping and hunting up here,” Tinoco said. “It kind of makes you mad.”
The Forrest Service is emphasizing the fact that the Manti-LaSal National Forrest is under fire restrictions, and has been for several months. “There are still a lot of people starting recreational fires,” said Stoffregen. “They say that they didn’t know but it has been published in the media, on social media—everywhere.”
“We understand that it’s getting cold out but the forest is still extremely dry,” she said.