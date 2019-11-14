Ask an expert, be prepared, informed

LOGAN — Wildfires, flashfloods, snowstorms and high winds may all hit Utah this time of year. Other parts of the nation and world face hurricanes, tropical storms and earthquakes. Watching the news and seeing others struggle, along with the unknown in local areas, can add to a sense of unrest. Now is a great time to evaluate, or begin personal preparedness supplies and plans for the future.
The website: https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit has an option to download a printable Basic Disaster Supplies Kit. The list also has suggestions for “unique needs,” that include pets and elderly adults.
Recommendations for basic disaster supplies include:
• Water – one gallon per-person per-day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation;
• Food – at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food;
• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert;
• Flashlight;
• First aid kit;
• Extra batteries;
• Whistle to signal for help;
• Dust mask to help filter contaminated air as well as plastic sheeting and duct tape to seal off windows and doors if sheltering in place;
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation;
• Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities such as natural gas;
• Manual can opener for food;
• Local maps;
• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery.
Other items are important, but adding size and weight to the kit may require additional portable totes or back packs. Items to consider are pet supplies, changes of clothing, sleeping bags, cash and prescription medications.
A complete list is found at https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit.
Remember that assembling a kit is not a one-and-done task; it requires regular maintenance. It is recommended that a re-occurring date be placed on a calendar as a reminder to regularly update and replenish the kit.
Canned and packaged foods will expire, batteries will lose power and there are other things that one may think of to add or adapt to better suit personal needs and situations.
The link also describes where to store preparation kits—namely in three locations:
At home
Keep the kits in a designated place and have them ready in case of a quick departure. Make sure all family members know where they are kept.
Consider including a list of pre-determined additional valuables that can be located and loaded in five-to-15 minutes if there is time, space and transportation available. The list can be taped to the container top or stored in a pocket of the backpack.
At work
Be prepared to shelter at work for at least 24 hours. A work kit should include food, water and other necessities like medicines, as well as comfortable walking shoes stored in a “grab and go” container in a place that is easily accessed.
In vehicle
In case a person is stranded, keep a kit of emergency supplies in the vehicle. It can be similar to a work kit, but some form of shelter and source of warmth may want to be included should the vehicle need to be left behind.
Key to survival
The key to facing potential disasters is being informed and prepared. The suggestions for supplies listed here are important and can reduce the fear of being hungry, cold or injured.
However, one should also take courage in the power of the human spirit regularly demonstrated among local neighbors, families, friends and people across the nation.