FAIRVIEW—An ATV ride to support the Fairview Ambulance Association has been organized for Sunday, September 27.
Pre-registration starts at 9 a.m. and the ride will start at the junction gas station at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their friends and families.
The event, which goes up Fairview Canyon and down Mt. Pleasant Power Plant Road, includes a dice roll. There will be prizes and a raffle drawing after the ride, around 2 p.m. Three guns will be raffled. Proceeds go to the Fairview Ambulance Association.