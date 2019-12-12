Avoid holiday hoaxes by being savvy online shopper

LOGAN — While holiday shoppers are searching for the best online deals, scammers and identity thieves are searching for their next victims, specifically online shoppers, who are in a hurry and fail to protect their personal information.
Shoppers can prevent much headache and heartache by becoming savvy online. Consider the following tips:
Deals that are too good
While shopping online, seekers may run across advertisements for products being sold at huge discounts with prices that are to be true. Some may be legitimate deals, as stores often use a “loss leader” to attract customers in the hope that once on their site, they will buy additional items.
However, make certain to only shop on sites that have the “https://” security designation in the link and/or the closed padlock in the search bar.
Even if a person discovers they are being scammed while browsing a site, it may be too late and the thieves may have already downloaded a virus onto the computer being used or stored some personal information such as an email address that can be used for a future scam.
Package delivery theft
While this may seem like an urban problem, the potential of obtaining something expensive off someone’s front porch that can be re-sold is not isolated to big cities.
According to a security.org study released in November, Utah was ranked number 10 in the nation for larceny thefts across the county, with 2,092 thefts per 100,000 people. The study also reported nearly 40 percent of all consumers have been victims of package theft.
If a home does not have a security camera or a neighbor who pays attention to the “comings and goings” on the street or block, the home could be a target. One tip for prevention is to track all packages online so it is known approximately what time they will be delivered so someone can plan to be there when they arrive.
Another method is to ask if your employer will allow personal packages to be delivered to the workplace.
Charitable giving hoaxes
This is a particularly grievous scamming technique as people tend to be more generous and want to participate in a good cause over the holidays. Beware of phone offers from unfamiliar organizations.
Ask for printed information or a website where the organizations credentials can be checked more thoroughly. Don’t be taken in by tactics that pressure a person to act right NOW because it is a “limited time offer.” Many times, a scammer will simply hang up if they are questioned.
Gift cards online
Purchase gift cards directly at the local business, or choose a reputable online gift card through the business website.
The gift of giving local
There are many local charities that need help and support. Do the homework to be sure it is a worthy cause and that cash donations won’t go to support overhead expenses of the organization.
Check with your the clergy, school or city office about filling needs for specific children and/or families. In addition, there are Angel Trees or projects to collect coats and warm clothing for school-aged children, or become a Secret Santa to a family in need or donate cash or food to the local food pantry.
If there is an organization in mind that is being considered for giving a gift to, that organization can be checked to see if it is registered as a charitable organization with the Internal Revenue Service.
One can determine if the group has filed a 990 form to receive this designation at www.guidestar.org. Just type in the name of the organization and if they are a local, state or national group.
This is a wonderful time of year to express love and gratitude and to reach out to help those who are less fortunate. In so doing, just be sure to do the homework and be vigilant in protecting oneself in the way personal money is spent and donated.