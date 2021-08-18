When I have questions and want information about basic medical and psychological issues, I often do research on the Mayo Clinic website. The Mayo Clinic was ranked the No. 1 “Best Hospital” nationwide for the sixth consecutive year by “U.S. News & World Report” in July.
A representative of the hospital, one Dr. Noseworthy (yes, you read that right), was quoted as saying “Our patients tell us the Mayo Clinic experience is unparalleled…” (I only included that quote because I felt Dr. Noseworthy’s name deserved to be mentioned here)
This past weekend, I was involved in two events that sparked a question. The question? – “Is a “sense of belonging important?” Not surprisingly, The Mayo Clinic’s position is a big, “Yes.” Our physical and mental health are apparently strongly affected by our sense of belonging.
The first event that made me think about this topic was my Richfield High School Class of 1970 reunion on Friday night. Thirty-seven classmates were in attendance. People came in from several Western states up to and including California, Texas, and two from Alaska. We ate prime rib and chicken cordon bleu at the Frontier Village in Richfield. I recommend it.
More than fifty years later (51) after graduation, a group of old (and I mean old) classmates wanted to get together and give hugs and swap stories. Old friendships were renewed. And, strangely, I felt a bond with some of the people who I had never really been that close with during our school days.
Common experiences with people create that sense of belonging that is so important to us. Whether we like it or not, or realize it or not, I believe it’s true.
I know people who are adamant that they are loners and social misfits. One person I know has a tee shirt that reads, “I Used to be a People Person, but People Ruined That for Me”
Interestingly, some of these people are the hardest to get away from in a conversation. They want to belong to the “complain about people” club. There’s lots of members who enjoy belonging to that club.
Oh, by the way, guess who got roped into being in charge of the next class reunion in four years? I only accepted the “railroading” if Marjie, my friend and fierce geography rival, accepted a co-chair position. I’m thinking a planning meeting trip to Alaska may have to be made to visit her and her husband. Or in the alternative, a “business meeting” could be arranged for in Hawaii. I’m wondering what our class bank account looks like.
The second event of the weekend took place in Leadville, Colorado on Saturday. It was the Leadville 100 Mountain Bike Race. (Actually 104 miles) This was the fourth time our oldest son Jackson has raced in this controlled and restricted, grueling, high altitude marathon of a race. This year he finished as #202 of 1,130 finishers. (The race has about 1,500 racers each year) His time was 8:53:04 – nearly nine hours.
It was the first time around for our son Kent (came in at #719) and son-in-law Ty (#610). They had respectable finishes. Believe me, just to finish is a big deal. Many don’t – up to and including the death of an experienced mountain biker on the course Saturday.
Arrangements were made for us to fly into Leadville in a private plane. We left Spanish Fork early in the morning. Leadville’s airport is North America’s highest elevation airport at nearly 10,000 feet. We flew back that night through a little rain storm. I felt calm knowing that my life insurance was current and paid on an automatic withdrawal plan.
I could write an extensive essay on the bike race day experience. I could tell you of all the lives I saved. (I passed out water and Coca-Cola to racers for a while on a long, killer, up-hill section of the course. Some said to me, “Thank you so much! You saved my life!)
I could tell you of the feeling of awe I had watching the hundreds of cyclists putting themselves through the pure grit of personal determination to do their best on the crazy difficult course. It was phenomenal.
Seeing family and friends providing support was also spectacular. It’s a highly choreographed and well-planned effort to provide the riders hydration and nutritional care. Ice in nylon stockings is also a thing. Those are poked down the jerseys to help with cooling.
Of all the things I could mention, the thing I want to emphasize is the concept we started with here – the sense of belonging. I observed that the cycling community is just that, a community. It is a “family” of sorts that provides a strong sense of belonging.
The feeling I felt in Leadville Saturday was a feeling of “we belong” to each other and we have common goals and interests. Yes, we want to do our personal best; but, we also want good things for our fellow cyclist brothers and sisters.
There are times when riders help each other by taking turns “drafting” behind each other in groups to “pull” each other along. Encouragement is given one to another.
I realize that there is comradery and a feeling of family in many sports and endeavors. But it was cycling that was on display for me on Saturday. It made a big impression on me. I was very proud to see my boys, with friends, at the finish line. Those medals looked awesome hanging around their necks. What an accomplishment! — Merrill