Betty Louise (Cloud) Madsen

1944—2020
Betty passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by family (in person and Facetime) after 76 bright years on this earth.
Born in Yakima, Washington to Orin Dorner and Mildred T. Cloud, Betty “Bugs” was a happy and outgoing girl. She loved her sister Virginia, being a Songleader, and singing in the church choir. At 18 she moved to San Francisco, California and quickly started her family. “Mom” fiercely loved and protected her kids until they were grown and happy.
Betty met and fell in love with her husband Ernest to whom she was married for 33 years. Throughout their life together, “Pansy-Violet” loved cooking and travel. Costa Rica, Paris and the Canal du Midi were her favorite destinations; their cabin on Upper Stephan Lake was her favorite place.
The Madsen’s taught Betty her favorite pastime—quilting with her sisters. Kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews and extended family, all knew they were loved and have homemade quilts to prove it! When Ernie served as Chair of the Board for the United Way of Anchorage, Betty supported the cause by recruiting, hosting and fundraising.
Survived by the love of her life, Husband, Ernie Madsen; Sisters Virginia Chissus (Paul), Vivian van Dijk (Richard), Shirley Whelen (Jaime); Children Dana Boyd (Charles) and Erik Henn; Grandchildren Lillian, Reilly and Jackson; and numerous nieces, nephews and the extended Madsen Family.
To continue her legacy, please donate to the United Way of Anchorage, 701 W 8th Avenue, Suite 230, Anchorage, AK 99501—in honor of Betty Madsen.
Please join family and friends to remember Betty at a graveside service Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery, 700 S. State Street, Mt. Pleasant, Utah. A reception is immediately following the service.