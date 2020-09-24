MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
September 14
Christopher Todd Atwood, Fairview, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court book and release.
Chase White, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of burglary of a vehicle, two counts of theft and one count of obstructing justice. No bail was set.
September 16
Wess Lee Christensen, Fairview, was arrested on Gravel pit Road by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department on one count of assault. Bail was set at $1,070.
Kayla Kristin Harris, Centerfield, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of Child Abuse. No bail was set.
Kevin Harris, Centerfield, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of child abuse. No bail was set.
September 17
Fansisco Javier Carillo-Canales, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on an NCIC warrant. No bail was set.
September 18
Eric Beck, Fountain Green, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on one count of possessing, receiving, or transferring a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of marijuana. One count of possession of cocaine, and no insurance. Bail was set at $16,310.
Dakota William Belk, Fairview, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Andres Valencia, Centerfield, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
September 19
Omar Eduardo Gomez, Magna, was arrested in Manti Canyon by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of improper or expired registration, two counts of possession of cocaine, one count of driving under the influence, on count of open container, and one count of possession, receiving, or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at $17,860.
September 20
Hayden Arthur Catmull, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of threatening with a dangerous weapon in a fight, one count of disorderly conduct and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child. Bail was set at $8,000.
Crystal Dawn Givens, Fountain Green, was arrested in Fairview by the Fairview Police Department on a 72-hour hold, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of intoxication, and one count of interfering with an arresting officer. Bail was set at $6,280.
Jared Charles Harward, Indianola, was arrested in Fairview by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two 4th Circuit Court warrants out of Spanish Fork.