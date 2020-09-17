MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
September 7
Derek Tom Alvey, Payson, was arrested in Indianola by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a 72 hour hold, one count of obstructing justice, one count of interfering with an arresting officer, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana or spice. Bail was set at $6,060.
Brian Lynn Terry, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of marijuana or spice. Bail was set at $2,650.
Ty Mark Tucker, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on Highway 116 at milepost 6 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of failure to stop at an officer’s signal or fleeing and one count of possession, receiving, or transfer of a stolen vehicle.
September 9
Kaden Eugene Parish, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by Gunnison Police Department on one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Bail was not set.
Derek Bud Parry, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of reckless endangerment. Bail was not set.
September 10
Brandi Danielle Kerly, Chester, was arrested in Chester by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of assault against a peace officer, one count of intoxication, and one count of interfering with an arresting officer. Bail was set at $2,880.
Herman Clair Rabe, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, or marijuana, one count of DUI, one count of driving on a suspended license, one count of illegal tinted windows, one count of failure to wear a seat belt, and use of a handheld device while operating a vehicle. Bail was set at $5,315.
September 11
Michael Aaron Johnson, Moroni, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment.
Joseph Donell Otteson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Kaydence Jo Otteson, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Christian Pledger, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
September 13
Remigio Flores-Cazares, Saratoga Springs, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Travis Lee Christensen, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a 6th District Court warrant. Bail was set at $2,500.
Jaqueline Faamanatuga, Ephraim, was arrested by the Ephraim Police Department on a 72 hour hold, a 6th District Court warrant, and one count of giving false personal ID to police. Bail was set at $4,460.
Etuale Jr Matai, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a 72 hour hold, a 6th District Court warrant, one count of distribution of or manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of no insurance, one count of driving on a suspended license, one count of failure to wear a seat belt, and one count of providing false person ID to a police officer. Bail was set at $10,040.
Kenneth Lance Ottenson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on one count of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of assault against a peace officer, on count of threats of violence, one count of intoxication, and one count of disorderly conduct. Bail was not set.