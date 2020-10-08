MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
September 28
Billy Derm Dyches, Fairview, was arrested in Oquirh Hills buy the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on counts of failure to stop at an officer’s command and reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $8,930.
Miguel Angel Miramontes, Joseph, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of possession of heroin. Bail was not set.
September 29
Kari Gene Haywood, Moroni, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. Bail was not set.
September 30
Colton Hunter McFarland, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on two 6th District Court warrants. Bail was not set
Matthew Bradley Stocks, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. Bail was not set.
October 1
Deana Marie Prows, Fairview, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. Bail was not set.
October 2
Coty Ray Newman, Centerfield, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sanpete County Justice Court warrant and a 72-hour hold. Bail was set at $1,070.
October 3
Gilberto Avitia Herrera, Pico Rivera, California, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI. Bail was set at $5,450.
October 4
Joseph Tyler Segura, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Snow College Police Department on one count of sexual battery. Bail was set at $1,960.
Shaun Thomas Dye, Moroni, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of controlled substance prohibited acts. No bail was set.