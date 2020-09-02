MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
August 24
Jackson Roger Barton, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72 hour hold, distribution or manufacturing of a controlled substance, and a 6th District Court warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Roberto Carlos Chavez, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault, assault against a peace officer, and interfering with an arresting officer. Bail was set at $4,230.
August 25
Terry Allen Hanks, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,360.
David Earl Holden, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of assault, a 72 hour adult probation and parole hold, and a 6th District Court warrant. Bail was set at $3,500.
August 26
Issac Francisco Alonso, Gunnison, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Richard Dale Woodburry, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of sexual abuse of a child. Bail was set at $10,010.
August 27
Howard Eugene Davidson, Moroni, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Lynn Aaron Dennison, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a Board of Pardons warrant. No bail was set.
Ryan Leslie Devall, St. George, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 3rd District Court warrant out of West Jordan, alcohol by a restricted person, speeding, and open container. Bail was set at $20,750.
August 28
Jeffery Lynn Hazel, Gunnison, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
William Davis Lamb, Fountain Green, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Jeremy Tyler Prestwich of Moroni was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of joyriding, damage to a communication device, and assault. Bail was set at $3,700.
August 29
Jason Aaron Swapp, Fountain Green, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on one charge of driving under the influence. Bail was set at $680.
August 30
Victor Gonzalez, Ephraim, was arrested in Kane Valley by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on once count of obstructing justice, failure to disclose identity, intoxication, and false personal ID to police. Bail was set at $4,840.
Kevvonn Jerrick Kaye, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Farrah Workman, Riverton, was arrested on Mountainville Road by the Sanpete Sheriff’s Office on two counts of joyriding, burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, aggravated assault involving a dangerous weapon, and revocation/suspension/denied drivers licence. Bail was set at $26,580.