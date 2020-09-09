MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
September 1
William Matthew Brunell, Salt Lake City, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a felon, two counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief, one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child, one count of discharging of a firearm, and one count of cruelty to animals. Bail was not set.
Cynthia Ann Hazen, Ephraim, was arrested at milepost 257 on Highway 89 by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $1,950
Lee George Leifson, Fayette, was arrested in Fayette by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of child abuse. Bail was set at $1,950.
Brenda Seely Peterson, Ephraim, was arrested at milepost 257 on Highway 89 by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,980.
September 2
Jamie Ann Rigby, Spring City, was arrested at the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. Bail was set at $25,000.
September 3
Marcos Torres, Moroni, was arrested at Pigeon Hollow by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of intoxication. Bail was set at $230.
September 4
Lisa Nicole Cook, Richfield, was arrested on Christianburg Road by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of following to close, one count of driving on a revoked, suspended or denied drivers license, and one count of reckless driving. Bail was set at $5,955.
Ronald Joe Dobson, West Valley, was arrested on SR28 at milepost 3 by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of speeding, one count of DUI, One count of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,940.
Maritza Marquez Espinoza, Fairview, was arrested on US 89 by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of DUI and one count of following too close. Bail was set at $1,550.
Juan Carlos Silva-Garcia, Hidaway Valley, was arrested on Highway 89 by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of interfering with an arresting officer, one count of intoxication, and one count of open container. Bail was set at $1,030.
Hugh Dwight Welch, Centerfield, was arrested at milepost 235 on Highway 89 by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of DUI, one count of refusal of chemical test, once count of speeding, and one count of possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $4,310.
September 5
Blake Stewart Ince, Fairview, was arrested on Indian Ridge Road by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s office on one count of DUI. Bail was set at $1,420.
Jodie Wines, Sandy, was arrested on SR28 at milepost 10 by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of speeding, one count of failure to wear a seat belt, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of DUI. Bail was set at $2,985.
September 6
Tiffany Joyce Leifson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a 4th Circuit Court warrant out of American Fork. No bail was set.