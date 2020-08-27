MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
August 17
Brandon John Clift, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on a 4th District Court warrant out of American Fork, one count of distribution/manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia, one count of child endangerment/unlawful conduct, and one count of possession of meth/MDMA. Bail was set at $27,840.
Nickole Rose Wareham, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of revocation/suspension/denied drivers license, one count of controlled substance prohibited acts, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of unlawful conduct, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.
August 18
Clyde David Bingaham, Spring City, as arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72 hour hold and one count of controlled substance prohibited acts. Bail was set at $1,960.
James Beau Davidson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72 hour hold, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and a 6th District Court warrant.
Verl Jon Leroy, Provo, was arrested in Indianola by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Millard County Justice Court warrant. No bail was set.
Lorin David Watson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of obstructing justice. Bail was set at $2,810.
August 19
Clay Karl Nielsen, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of DUI. Bail was set at $2,000.
August 20
Nickole Rose Wareham, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 72 hour hold, one count of possession of a schedule I/II substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,630.
August 21
Jeremy K Anderson, Fayette, was arrested on SR-89 at milepost 270 by the Utah Highway Patrol on one count of alcohol by a restricted person. Bail was set at $1,430
August 22
Joshua Wilkinson, American Fork, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a 72 hour Adult Probation and Parole hold. No bail was set.
Wyler Scott Winters, Ephraim, was arrested at Nine Mile by the Utah Highway Patrol on a 72 hour Adult Probation and Parole hold, one count of DUI, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of obstructing justice, and a warrant of commitment. Bail was set at $3,990.
August 23
Tommy Lee Nielson, Manti, was arrested at the Juab County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. No bail was set.
Ryland Parry, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on one count of DUI, one count of speeding, one count of open container, and one count of expired registration. Bail was set at $1,800.