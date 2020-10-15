MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
October 5
Armando Tinoco, Moroni, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant of commitment. Bail was not set.
October 6
Travis Lee Christensen, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a 6th District Court Warrant, a 72-hour hold, and a charge of controlled substance prohibited acts. Bail was set at $4,460.
Chelsey Ann Seely, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of child abuse, two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, five counts of obstructing justice and four counts of assault. Bail was not set.
October 7
Keston Thomas Davis, Moroni, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of controlled substance prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault, and criminal mischief. Bail was not set.
Bryce Anthony Forte, Provo, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on one count of intoxication and one count of disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $390.
Trent Tyler Nelson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct, intoxication, and assault. Bail was set at $1,000.
October 8
Taylor Jordan Jensen, Planedale, WY, was arrested in Fayette by the Utah Highway Patrol on counts of DUI, possession of Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, and passing vehicle in the same direction. Bail was set at $3,040.
Brett Gilman Johnson, Gillette, WY, was arrested in Milburn by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Wyoming warrant, attempted aggravated murder, obstructing justice, discharging of firearms, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass, forgery, and first degree murder. Bail was not set.
Jamie Carol Wheeler, West Point, UT, was arrested in Milburn by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Wyoming warrant, attempted aggravated murder, obstructing justice, discharging of firearms, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass, and forgery. Bail was not set.
October 10
Heidi Jeanne Draper, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a 72-hour Adult Probation and Parole hold and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $690.
October 11
Austin Beal, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a 2-hour hold, obstructing justice, and possession of a schedule I/II substance. Bail was not set.
Kyle T Lewis, Manti, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a 72-hour Adult Probation and Parole hold, DUI, and revocation/suspension,denied drivers licence. Bail was set at $815.