MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
October 12
Molly Wiscombe, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Moroni Police Department on a Parowan City Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $375.
October 13
Eric Morales, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judylynn Beal, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Axtell by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of speeding, expired registration, no insurance, DUI, driving on a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,645.
October 15
Brandi Danielle Kerley, Chester, was arrested in Chester by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of assault by a prisoner, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, violation of a protective order, assault, intoxication, interfering with an arresting officer, and disorderly conduct.
October 16
David Leroy Maravilla, Midvale, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on one count of joyriding. Bail was set at $5,010.
October 17
Jeremy William Arters, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of intoxication and damaging a jail. Bail was set at $5,240.
October 18
Erick Ponce-Lemus, Ephraim, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on a 72-hour Adult Probation and Parole hold, DUI, driving without a license or on an expired license, and open container. Bail was set at $1,460.