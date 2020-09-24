MOUNT PLEASANT--Under the leadership of quarterback Landon Bowels and with the help of three touchdown passes to Cole Mickel the North Sanpete Hawks flew past the Delta Rabbits to win their 2020 homecoming game.
With a perfect 5 and 0 record Coach Rhett Bird and his No. 2 ranked Hawks went into Friday night’s game ready to take on the No. 13 ranked Delta Rabbits. Just like the Hawks, the Rabbits came prepared to play and both teams put up a great game for the first in region play.
The Delta Rabbits had the ball for most of the first quarter, scoring first in the game. It didn’t take long for the Hawks to answer back with a huge pass from Bowles to Mickel for the Hawks first of four touchdowns of the night. The game continued a back and forth, both teams playing a solid game, with the score going into halftime 14 to14.
The Hawks came out on fire in the second half. In just 3 plays, Bowles passed to Magnus Clawson who added yards after the catch to get it into the red zone. North Sanpete was unable to capitalize in the great play, turning over the ball on downs at the 6 yard line.
The Hawks defense kept the Rabbits scoreless in the 3rd quarter, which became an important factor in the game. On top of that, Mickel was able to get a TD giving the Hawks their lead.
Delta wasn’t ready to give up as they scored again in the 4th quarter, but the Hawks answered back to with about 10 minutes left in the game to pull back ahead.
The rabbits struggled the rest of the game, turning the ball over on downs With under a minute on the clock North Sanpete sealed the deal, recovering a Rabbit fumble to hold on for the win.
“We could have played a lot better and we were missing a few key players.” said senior Brady Jacobson. “We got the job done but the performance wasn’t the best. We lost some good players to injuries during the game and that was the worst part of it. Seeing a brother go down is heartbreaking.”
Leramie Roberts and Trevin Morely both left the game with injuries putting pressure on some of the second-string players to step up and do what they do best.
Bowles finished off the night with 16 complete passes out of 22 attempts with a total of 233 yards. Morley led in carries with 14 for 87 yards and kicker Rance Christensen was 4 for 4 on PAT’s.
This next week the Hawks will be preparing to take on the Juab Wasps at North Sanpete.
“We’re going to have to work our tails off and get the job done. They are a good team but we plan on winning because that’s the mentality that we have.” said Jacobson. “Even though we are not going to be playing this game with all our starting players, we are still going to play with the same attitude and give it everything we’ve got.”