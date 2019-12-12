CandyStore.com announces favorite Christmas candies

LOS ANGELES, CA — Christmas time is definitely here. Let the festivities begin! Many Christmas family traditions involve candy. Candy may not be at the forefront of any holiday brain, but sales of Christmas candy are huge — over $2 Billion huge. CandyStore.com has done the candy research and created a United States map which breaks down by state what the favorite candies are nationwide.
As a distinguished online bulk candy store, CandyStore.com reached out to customers to find out their favorites. The company got over 32,000 responses this year. They also checked in with the friendly major candy manufacturers and distributors to be sure the survey corresponded with their seasonal observations.
Christmas may not seem like it’s all about candy, because frankly there is so much more to Christmas. But there is also a lot of candy happening. Think about all the baking and decorating and making fun crafts with kids that happens in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Do people hang candy canes from their tree? Maybe they make chocolate lollipops shaped like reindeer? Or decorate snowman cookies with sprinkles and peppermint candy? Ok well, a lot of people do, ya know and it all adds up.
So which Christmas candy do people like the most? It varies by state. According to the research, In Utah the 2019 favorite has Hershey Kisses taking the number one place, with Reindeer Corn at second and M&M’s in third. This is a change from last year, as in 2018 the most favorite candy in Utah was Reindeer Corn.
The National Retail Federation has said that holiday sales will go up between 3.8 and 4.2 percent this year. That puts total holiday candy sales over $2 Billion, using the National Confectionary Association’s $1.93 Billion estimate from 2017.
It is estimated that the average consumer will spend about $110 on candy and food – slightly up from last year – which is about twice as much as they’ll spend on decorations, and five times what they’ll spend on flowers and potted plants.
Here are some Christmas candy quick facts:
1.) 93 percent of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays;
2.) 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season;
3.) 72 percent of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end;
4.) Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually;
5.) The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long;
6.) December 26 is National Candy Cane Day;
7.) Canada spent $362M (USD) in Dec. 2014 on candy, confectionary AND snack foods;
8.) 59 percent of holiday sales are expected to be online.
For more information, including what some people say are the worst Christmas candies, visit www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/christmas-candy-popular-states/.