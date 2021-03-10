Driving down Main Street in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday morning looks a little different these days. Starting at 9 a.m., a line of cars forms on the south side of Main Street and disappears into the Mt. Pleasant Fire Station, exiting on the other side of the station.
On 100 West, between Main Street and 100 South, Mt. Pleasant’s fire apparatus are lined up across the street, displaced by the historic events taking place inside the fire station. When the line of cars exits the fire station, they wait for the mandatory fifteen minutes before heading off.
The event is the Central Utah Health Department COVID vaccine clinic. The seniors who are on the line do not mind waiting in queue for the shot. After over a year of social distancing, cancelled events, staycations, and the great mask controversy, Utahns are ready to move on. The COVID vaccine is a steppingstone in that direction.
On Thursday, March 4, a team of health care professionals from the Central Utah Health Department was assisted by a group of volunteers to get the 65 and over seniors vaccinated.
Fourteen people, led by Mindy Brotherson from the CUHD, worked in tandem to create a friendly, professional and flawless vaccine experience. On this morning Nursing Students from Snow College administered the vaccines for the experience, and as one nursing student put it “to be part of a moment in history. I can tell my children and my grandchildren about this.” If that isn’t inspirational, nothing is.
Later on March 4, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that starting March 8, COVID vaccine availability would extend to adults 50 years and older. We are getting it done. We are moving on.
Projections to have all willing adults vaccinated by the end of May could be accurate. With the recent approval of Johnson & Johnson’s “one shot” vaccine the availability of vaccinations is increasing every day. That said, the vaccine supply is far from unlimited, so if you qualify and want to get vaccinated register with a provider as soon as you can.