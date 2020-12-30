I’ve been thinking about the Christmas lights and yard decorations around the neighborhood, now that Christmas has past. I know that there are a lot of people who have particular schedules about when Christmas lights should go up and when they should come down.
Some people want the lights taken down and put away immediately after Christmas. There are quite a few people who like leaving them up until after New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day becomes the “work day holiday” to “de-decorate” for many. Then there are a few people who like to keep the lights burning well into the new year.
Some years, I procrastinate (how unusual for me) in getting the Christmas lights up on the house; so, I figure leaving them on longer makes sense. In those circumstances, I feel like I’m in competition with a few other people as to who will keep their Christmas lights burning longer. Even though I don’t do well in the competition of being among the first to get lights up and going; in this end of season category, I can be a serious contender.
When one of my older brothers was single, there was a year that I remember when he had Christmas lights going until Easter at his place. I suppose there could have been some symbolism there relative to both the birth and resurrection of Jesus. I’m not sure.
It may have just been a family trait of procrastination, which he has pretty much overcome by now. I, on the other hand, am just getting into the serious, pathological enhancement of my procrastination tendencies.
I used to have some keen competition with one of my neighbors with this “who’s going to shut down the Christmas lights first” thing. They historically stayed decorated for weeks after Christmas. Was it possible that they were stranger than I am about this? They’ve since moved and don’t provide a threat anymore in this unofficial post-Christmas contest.
I had an idea a few years ago that may help me out with this “competition.” I haven’t tried it yet. If I did it, I might save embarrassment and create some justification with my wife.
In years past, she hasn’t dropped any hints or voiced any opinions (much) about the fact that it may be the middle of January and we still have Christmas lights shining on our house. It could be that she just doesn’t see them. On these long winter nights, she gets home and often stays indoors for the night.
Here’s my idea. Since I use the old-fashioned multicolored lights on the house, it would be possible to get up on the house and unscrew all the light bulbs except for the red and white ones. Then — Voila! — rather than having Christmas lights on the house, I have Valentine’s lights on the house. Then, after Valentine’s Day, I can get up there again and do the adjusting so that only green and white lights are lit up. That’s right — I’ll then be decorated for St. Patrick’s Day. The more I think about this, the better it sounds.
I know that there are some people who actually do some decorating for about every holiday that comes along. I have noticed over the years a home on the main drag in Fountain Green. It is always decorated and lit up in the colors and style of whatever holiday is coming up next. I admire that.
But I don’t have the discipline to keep up that kind of schedule for a big display. Knowing me, my Halloween set-up would still be burning for Christmas.
This past year though, I did get motivated and actually did a little version of marking the changing holidays. I put lights on a smallish volunteer maple tree in front of the house. I changed out the colored lights from multicolored Christmas lights, to red Valentine’s lights, to green St. Paddy’s Day lights, to pastel Spring lights, etc. etc. I don’t know if I can keep that up again for another year.
I hope that you’re all enjoying the “afterglow” of the Christmas season and are primed for starting your new year out right. If you plan on enjoying the literal afterglow of Christmas lights on your house, I applaud you. I’m still in the decision-making mode of what the plan will be for me this year. The electric bill might play a part in that decision. Happy Prosperous New Year! — — Merrill