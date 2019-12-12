Christmas traditions abound

Mount Pleasant, UT (84647)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.