Christmas tree permits available online

PRICE — Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase online through www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/ beginning Oct. 15. Details about designated cutting areas on Manti-La Sal, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here https://bit.ly/36MUuuL.
“We are excited to be able to continue this holiday tradition, despite the challenges faced from COVID-19,” said Ryan Nehl, Manti-La Sal forest supervisor. “We hope a trip to Manti-La Sal to cut their own Christmas tree may be a thrilling family experience as they discover the joy of hiking through the forest in search of the perfect holiday centerpiece.”
The Forest Service decided to move permit sales to recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors, as well as provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Manti-La Sal is not limiting the overall number of permits available this year, which differs from years past.
“We want everyone to know, we will not run out of Christmas tree permits,” said Johnny Collin, Sanpete district ranger. “I’m sure there are many that will miss the tradition of lining up outside the district office to get their permit, however I am excited that everyone will have an opportunity to purchase a permit from their homes.”
To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit recreation.gov and search for Manti-La Sal National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free holiday tree permit through their local National Forest. To obtain a free holiday tree permit, visit recreation.gov to apply using the Every Kid Outdoors pass by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass or voucher number.
Cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.