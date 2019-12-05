Christmas tree selection, expert care tips

LOGAN—It’s that time of year when many Utahns head to their local Christmas tree grower or tree lot to make this year’s selection. Proper selection and care for a live tree once it is home can provide for a happier and safer holiday season.
Tree size
The first thing to consider is tree size. Measure the space where the tree will be, including width and ceiling height. Remember that several inches will be cut from the butt end, but the stand may add several inches to the overall height.
Tree types
Several types of live trees are available, including trees separated from their root systems when they are cut, potted or balled-and-burlapped trees that retain their roots so they can be planted after a week or two indoors, and artificial trees.
Live vs artificial
Artificial “trees” are popular, but they are not part of the tradition of bringing greenery from outside into the home at the darkest and coldest time of the year as a way to make winter more tolerable. Some people buy an artificial tree thinking it is more environmentally friendly than cutting a tree every year.
However, there is no need to feel guilty about cutting a live Christmas tree. Most trees bought from lots in Utah are grown on farms in Oregon and Washington and they will be cut no matter what.
Even natural trees cut from nearby forests are nearly always removed from federal and state lands by those who are selling trees. They purchase a permit that tells them where, how many and what species of tree can be cut.
The tree removal is part of a silvicultural plan or prescription and consider that once the holidays are over, the once live tree can still be useful as firewood or mulch.
Cut trees
Cut, live trees are the most common type of Christmas tree. Three types are generally available – a precut tree purchased from a dealer, a choose-and-cut tree purchased from a local grower and a wild-grown native tree.
Fresh, moist
Freshness and moistness are the keys to having a Christmas tree that will last through the season. Once the needles dry out, they will usually stay dry, even when the tree is placed in a stand with water. The best way to ensure that a tree is fresh is to buy from a local grower or retailer that is known and trusted.
Trees shipped into tree lots from out of state may be dried out because they had to be cut prior to shipping as early as September. Follow these steps to be sure the tree to be purchased is fresh and high quality:
1.) Gently pull on the needles. They should be tightly attached to the twig.
2.) Shake the tree vigorously or bounce the butt on the ground. If many green needles fall, look further. Dead, brown needles may have accumulated inside the canopy over the years, and though it may be wise to shake them out or otherwise remove the dead needles before taking the tree indoors, those needles falling do not indicate a problem.
3.) Check that the tree has a fresh, green color. Some trees are sprayed with a blue-green dye. This dye is harmless but be sure it’s not hiding dead, dry needles.
4.) Buy early before all of the desirable trees have been sold. Firs and pines generally hold needles better than spruces.
5.) Break a few needles. They should be flexible and will feel moist or possibly sticky. They should also be fragrant when crushed.
6.) Be sure limbs are strong enough to support lights and ornaments. Limbs should also be well placed to give the tree a pleasing shape. Minor defects can often be turned toward a wall.
7.) Ask the dealer if the tree was locally grown. Local trees are more likely to be fresh since they don’t have to be shipped long distances and can be cut closer to Christmas.
Choose then cut
Choose-and-cut trees are available from Christmas tree growers throughout Utah. Buy them the same way as a pre-cut tree. Freshness and health are still the most important characteristics. Some growers will cut the tree for purchasers, and others will let buyers select and cut their own.
Care at home
Once a fresh tree is brought home, store it in an unheated garage or in a protected area outdoors with the butt end in water until ready to bring it indoors. Keep it in the shade and out of the wind so it doesn’t dry out.
When the tree first arrives at home or when bringing it inside, recut a thin section from the butt end if possible to open the tree’s vessels. When ready to bring the tree in, cut the butt end again if it has been stored very long.
This cut disc removed from the butt of the tree can have a pretty ribbon attached to make an ornament of it. The disc will have seven-to-10 growth rings, which can be used to denote important family events.
Potted, balled-burlapped
Some people buy a potted or balled-and-burlapped Christmas tree from a nursery with roots intact in the hope of having a new landscape tree in the spring. Whether it is worth it to do this depends on the cost of the tree. It will usually be more expensive than a cut tree, plus buyers may need to pay for delivery since it will not be easy to tie it to the car roof.
Also consider whether there might be sentimental value to the family to know that certain trees in the landscape were part of past holiday celebrations.
If planning to plant a tree with its roots still attached, then plant it after the holidays, there are a few things to know and do to increase the chances of success.
1.) Buy a healthy tree from a reputable nursery or grower. Expect to pay a higher price than for a cut Christmas tree.
2.) Keep the soil in the ball or pot moist until well after it is transplanted after Christmas. A frozen ball need not be watered if the crown is shaded and protected.
3.) Lift and carry the tree by the ball or pot, not the top.
4.) Keep the tree in the house no longer than about one week.
5.) Have the planting hole dug before the soil freezes, and keep the fill dirt thawed if possible. The hole should be about the depth of the root ball or slightly shallow and three times the width of the ball. Remove packing and binding materials when planting the tree. Stake the tree for its first year.
Fresh care
Once in the home, a tree should be placed in a sturdy stand that holds at least one gallon of water. A fresh tree can lose this much water or more a day, so avoid small stands. Place the tree away from heat sources like space heaters and fireplaces, and close furnace vents near it.
A fresh tree that is watered daily can stay moist and safe for several weeks. If a tree is displayed in a public building, it generally should be kept up for no more than 15 days and should be treated with a fire-retardant solution.
Tree lights
Lights on the tree should be UL approved and protected by an in-line fuse. Small, pin-point lights are good because they remain cool. Old lights with cracked insulation or loose sockets should be discarded.
Turn lights off when the tree is unattended. Flammable decorations should not be used on a Christmas tree with electric lights. Candles should never be used to light a Christmas tree or wreath.
After Christmas
Christmas trees can be useful, even after they are taken down. They can be placed in the yard to add greenery and act as a bird haven until spring. Trees can also be used for firewood or chopped up and used for mulch. Most communities have programs to gather trees after Christmas to be chipped for mulch or other uses.