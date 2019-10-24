I mentioned in this space last spring that my wife and I reached the 40-year mark of our marriage. That anniversary day hit right on Easter Sunday last April. Our family gathered that weekend here in Sanpete. We laughed. We played. We picnicked up Maple Canyon.
We all cooperated and went to church together. All the females of all ages wore Easter corsages. And like it or not, we had our picture taken together.
Toward the end of our time together, a Happy Anniversary card was presented to us. It awarded us a week in a beach house in California. We just got back from that “gift trip” last week. I guess having “stick-to-itiveness” in marriage can pay off.
Of course there may have been ulterior motives for the vacation gift. Part of the gift was the added bonus that the kids and grandchildren would be there for the vacation as well. And truly, that was the best part.
Having the sandy beach and ocean just down a short stairway from the vacation home was terrific. We were a mile south of the pier in Oceanside in San Diego County.
The ocean is awe inspiring, overwhelmingly magnificent, and hypnotic. The author Herman Melville is my witness to that. Here’s some snips from the first few pages of his classic novel Moby Dick: “Look at the crowds of water-gazers there.” “Nothing will content them but the extremest limit of the land.” “There is magic in it. Let the most absent-minded of men be plunged in his deepest reveries – stand that man on his legs, set his feet a-going, and he will infallibly lead you to water…”
In this last quote, I think Melville might have been referring to Sanpete: “… I am tormented with an everlasting itch for things remote.”
One day of the vacation was spent in Disneyland. My grandpa used to call it Dizzy Land. There was some anniversary connection with that excursion since we visited Disneyland on our honeymoon and again on our 10th anniversary with other visits sprinkled in over the years.
Disneyland is proclaimed to be “The Happiest Place on Earth.” I have heard it said that it’s also “the biggest people trap built by a mouse.”
I have a friend who has little love for the place. His rant revolves around this request, “Just give a dang shade tree and a son of a gun piece of grass with a bench to sit on while I watch the little bounders ride those dang rides. It’s nothing but a heck of a lot of asphalt in the sun.” (Some words may have been changed in that quote to accommodate the demographic of this family newspaper.)
I hadn’t been to “The Happiest Place on Earth” since shortly after the “California Adventure” part of the park opened in 2001. I was a chaperone at that time. My youngest son was part of a Sanpete dance group, which performed at the park.
I have been saying since then that I didn’t have a need to return to Disneyland unless I was going with my grandchildren. Well now I have grandchildren and that time for Disneyland with them arrived last week.
We spent the full day there, from the 8 a.m., opening until after the midnight closing. I declined to ride Dumbo. That ride, along with the Tea Cups, is definitely “Dizzy Land.” I was looking for a shade tree and a bench – in vain.
I did get chiropractic adjustments, of sorts, on Space Mountain, Thunder Mountain Railroad and the Indiana Jones rides. My son gave me the excellent (?) advice of fastening my safety belt as loosely as possible on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride (formerly Tower of Terror). Being loose in the restraint belt makes it more fun, he said. Rising off the seat in the dark, during free falls of up to 131 feet at 40 miles an hour, is more exciting, he said. Fun, excitement, yes – and another chiropractic adjustment (or mal-adjustment) to my tailbone and spine!
The Splash Mountain ride was anti-climactic. We got close to the top, right before the fast, wild ride down was to begin, when the ride had technical difficulties. So we got the fun of getting out of the “log rollercoaster car” and hiked down to the bottom without a splash. Maybe that was a blessing. I didn’t have to walk around half the day in wet clothes.
One day, of course, isn’t enough time to make too big of a dent in seeing and doing everything. But we had fun. And it was extra fun watching the grandchildren enjoy the “magic” of the place. Enjoying a churro, pineapple ice cream, having lunch in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and having dinner and the show at the River Belle Terrace restaurant were highlights for me.
Back in Sanpete, I still consider Walmart “Sanpete’s Disneyland.” The blood pressure machine is still my favorite ride there. It’s pretty tame, but still has elements of suspense and the physical sensation of that tight squeeze on the arm.
Disneyland in California has characters dressed up in costumes walking around greeting people. Walmart has characters walking around in what would seem to be “costumes.”
And, of course, Walmart can give you the same experience that you get in the amusement park in Anaheim: waiting in line. There are even “fast pass” opportunities in certain checkout lines.
If you want to enjoy a beach and a Disneyland vacation, now is a good time to do it. It’s not hard to get there.
It’s as easy as sitting/reclining in your comfortable car seat for about 9 hours. Reading or listening to a book or music makes the time go by fast. Sleeping while someone else drives makes the time go by super fast.
Once again, I repeat what I often say, “You can get to anywhere in the world from right here in Sanpete.” Enjoy autumn Sanpete, wherever you happen to be.