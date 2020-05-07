“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way – in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.” (Charles Dickens – Opening Sentence/Paragraph of the novel “A Tale of Two Cities”)
If you didn’t notice, that opening paragraph is a single sentence. Back when I was in high school English classes, we had to diagram sentences on the chalkboard. That sentence would have been a doozy.
I don’t feel like we’re living through something like the French Revolution as they were in the story of “A Tale of Two Cities.” But, I’m feeling like we are living through a period of time where we can observe lots of co-existing opposites, like those mentioned in Dickens’ beginning sentence.
There is wisdom and there is foolishness. There is hope and despair. It’s the best of times and the worst of times – depending on our individual perspectives and circumstances. Certainly, the pandemic is not treating us all equally. But we keep saying that “we’re all in this together.”
Some aspects of these times are treating us equally. I’m wondering if some of you are equally tired and annoyed at the following phrases that are being used by advertisers these days: “During these difficult times… Now, more than ever… During these unprecedented times… During these times of uncertainty… In times like these…etc.”
Maybe I’m just overly sensitive, but the tone of voice used in the ad campaigns grates on me. It’s so solicitous and parental. Maybe if I were on my death bed, I would accept it better. (And, given my age and stage of life, if I catch the “C-19” – I might be headed to a bed where the voice would feel more soothing to me.)
Where I especially get irked, is when I hurriedly read the fine print in the television car sales advertisements. The voice over actor reading the script of the ad sounds so sympathetic and caring. It is explained that the car can be purchased in these “difficult times” with no payments for six months.
Then as I read the text on the screen quickly, I read: “Applicable for exceptionally well qualified buyers.” Heck, if I were an exceptionally well qualified buyer, I wouldn’t need six months without a payment.
I know, I know, I’m being picky. I will admit that it is nice to see “Jan from Toyota” in a new light. It’s like meeting her for the first time after seeing her perky bubbliness in ads for years. Little did I know, until I researched, that “Jan” is an actress named Laurel Coppock. (Why couldn’t she be Laurel from Toyota?)
When I think of the “best of times and the worst of times,” I can’t help but think of the TV ad touting a business that enables a person to do their own U. S. Post Office services from their own home or office. The commercial starts with the voice saying, “There’s nothing worse than standing in line at the post office.”
Think about that statement. It’s pretty bold. That’s a superlative that places lines at the post office as worse than lines at the DMV; worse than lines at the restrooms during halftime at football stadiums; worse than lines at a Sanpete wedding reception.
Forget about lines. The claim is that there’s nothing worse than waiting in line at the post office. That line at the post office ranks higher than financial ruin, relationship break-ups, and terminal illnesses.
Our lives right now with the COVID-19 situation are less than ideal. We’re all suffering various degrees of annoyance, suffering, and negative impacts. Some are affected in major ways that will take long periods of time to rebound from, if a comeback is possible, with their businesses, etc.
How can this be the “best of times?” – I’m wondering. I’ve seen quite a few suggestions of how this time can be a blessing to people.
I’ll just briefly mention one aspect I’ve noticed. I believe that there has been some renewed bonding and appreciation, one for another, among families and friends; and society in general. Weirdly, social separation has inspired some closeness.
I know that one thing I’m learning is a bit of gratitude for life as it was a few months ago. I’m feeling appreciation for people I haven’t been able to see lately. I’ve been missing my haircut “girl” for one. I’ve been noticing a few other people who have been missing their hair professionals as well.
I saw comedian Jim Gaffigan’s segment on the TV show “CBS Sunday Morning” last weekend. After seven weeks in quarantine with his wife and five children, he’s discovered that he misses strangers. I kind of feel the same way.
I feel some connection to a meme I saw on the internet: “Turns out my top three hobbies are: 1. Eating at restaurants. 2. Going to nonessential businesses. 3. Touching my face.”
I’m hoping that sometime soon I’ll see you, my fellow Sanpeters, in an eatery or in the hair salon. I’ll be the one scratching my nose, or tapping my lips, or rubbing my eyes.