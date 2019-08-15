Editor’s note: The following is an open letter addressed to Mayor Dan Anderson.
Dear Editor:
As the mayor of Mt. Pleasant City you are charged with a solemn duty to act in the best interest of the city. I am writing to remind you of that duty and am doing it in this open letter to the good citizens of Mt. Pleasant City so that they will be aware of what is going on and what you are doing or failing to do on their behalf.
A lawsuit was filed Aug. 8 naming the city of Mt. Pleasant, you and four other members of the city council, personally, as defendants. The lawsuit exposes the city to a potential liability to have to pay millions of dollars in damages.
Whether you admit to the wrongdoing you are accused of, or not, and regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit, the city (and its taxpayers) will have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay lawyers to defend this lawsuit.
And the city will not only be defending itself and paying those expenses but it will also be expending taxpayer money to defend you and the other council members for personal conduct that has nothing to do with any legitimate city purpose.
The lawsuit alleges that you and the other four individuals who are currently serving as elected city officials, for your own personal gain and motivations, intentionally harmed me by publishing false and defamatory statements in a public letter that was read in the city council meeting held Sept. 11, 2018, and also published the same letter in two local newspapers.
You purported to sign this letter in your official capacity as members of the city council but did so only to defend your own pride and not for any legitimate city purpose.
The truth is that there was no city purpose for the letter. Moreover, there are no records of any city meeting where you resolved as a city council to prepare and sign or publish this letter.
The city cannot act except by resolution of its council and it, by law, must keep records of all city actions. I have inquired of the city recorder and have been told by her that there is no record of the council meeting in a properly noticed city meeting to draft and sign and publish this defamatory letter.
It was instead a personal political action done by each of you to deflect criticisms of how you were doing, or not doing, your elected jobs.
I alerted you to our complaint on May 30, of this year, and invited you to talk with me to try to settle the matter quietly and quickly and inexpensively. But you have failed to take any action to contact me, or work with me to resolve the issue. The statute gave you 60 days to do so and your complete silence on the matter speaks volumes of your intentions.
I want the citizens of Mt. Pleasant to know that for me and my family this is not about money. I am trying to correct serious problems in city government, but you refuse to talk with me and instead would apparently rather spend city money to try and beat me in court.
Where this is largely a lawsuit about your personal actions I think that using city money to defend yourself is a shameful approach and an abuse of public resources and the city’s trust in you.
I have spent considerable money on my lawyers to get to this point so there will have to be some money paid to dispose of this lawsuit to cover those expenses. But it will be a very small amount compared to what I asked for in the lawsuit.
I think that this money should come from the five of you and your individual pockets and not from the city coffers. After all, you did this to benefit yourselves and did not follow any city protocol. Is it not in the city’s best interest that you be held liable for your intentional misconduct?
If you agree to that, then all it will take to resolve the lawsuit is for you and the other four named councilmembers to resign and not serve in Mt. Pleasant City government ever again, and for Kevin Stallings and Justin Atkinson’s companies only to be allowed to do business with the city after submitting competitive bids so that other contractors are allowed to compete fairly for the city’s business.
So there it is. Will you act in the best interest of the city and resign and pay your fair share of a settlement for your own bad acts or are you going to waste city resources to try to protect your own pride?
Respectfully,
David Blackham
Mt. Pleasant