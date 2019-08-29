Some of you who know me personally might be shocked by the next sentence. A week or two ago, I let go of a possession, which I was sentimentally attached to, but which had become essentially useless.
Sentimentality is often not connected to usefulness. Sentimentality often trumps usefulness. (Otherwise, why would I continue to keep a size Medium Jimi Hendrix tee shirt, when there’s little chance that I’ll ever wear that size of shirt again?)
I don’t want anybody to think that this is the start of a trend. I don’t see myself parting ways with sentimental possessions except in a gradual, thoughtful (slow) way.
For instance, you don’t really expect me to just abruptly get rid of the 36” x 24” seascape, oil painting that I rescued from being donated to the thrift store, do you? It was part of my in-law’s belongings, which were being disposed of.
That painting hung on the living room wall of my in-laws when I first met them in Stafford Springs, CT; in 1977. When they moved to Utah, the painting was displayed prominently in their retirement home in St. George, UT.
The artist’s autograph on the painting is a hard to read, un-findable name (“S Mazetty” — maybe?). I wouldn’t think that the piece would be considered valuable by anyone who didn’t have a sentimental attachment. It hangs on my office wall and is soothing to stare into. For me, it evokes memories, fantasies and mystery.
Well, I’ve become distracted. Sorry. I haven’t even yet revealed what I got rid of recently. Here it is: The red, 1998 Ford Windstar van is no longer sitting in the back of the yard.
A few minutes spent online filling out “paperwork” resulted in The Kidney Foundation sending a truck to pick up and haul away that long time “friend.” “Big Red” hasn’t been registered or running properly for a couple of years. We got a receipt for the donation and hopefully “Kidney Kars” derives some dollars that will help someone somewhere.
That old, red van was a memory-making vehicle. It went all over the place. Among other states, it went to California many times. We drove down Lombard Street in San Francisco (the “crookedest street in the world). We motored down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
That van went to Disneyland multiple times, including a trip when we lent the vehicle to neighbors so they could fit their kids into a more comfortable ride. I thought of some of those vehicle memories when I sprayed the wasp nest under the hood and put the title on the dashboard in preparation for the “goodbye.”
I think many Sanpeters have sentimental attachments to their vehicles. Some of those vehicles actually run. And some don’t. I have a neighbor who has more than one derelict car at his place. He’s having a harder time than me letting go of cars that really aren’t doing much other than providing habitat for wasps, spiders, rodents, and who knows what.
On the other hand, there are some really cool Sanpete cars that have been maintained or restored. These vehicles are fun and full of memories. We saw some of them at the car show last Saturday at the county fair.
There was a pale blue VW Bug there. It was its first appearance in a car show ever. It has been in storage for decades since the owner passed away. The brother of the original owner has spiffed the car up. You may have noticed it in the parade Saturday evening.
My oldest brother, who turns 80 next month, came home from his Australia/New Guinea church mission in the early 1960s with a VW Bug which he bought in Germany. (It took him a few months to find his way home.) The little car sailed with him on the Queen Elizabeth ocean liner to New York and was then driven home to Utah.
That inspired a series of VW ownerships by my parents including a Bug, a Squareback wagon, a Dasher, and a 1978 “Campmobile.” The Campmobile came down to me. My kids have many memories of that vehicle.
When my son was reluctant to use it as a “drive to school” vehicle, as a newly- licensed driver, I told him that we could get a bumper sticker for it. The sticker would read: “Don’t Laugh, Your Daughter Might Be Inside.” We never got the sticker, but I believe all my kids warmed up to the “coolness factor” of the VW bus mystique.
Watch for the Campmobile in a future car show in Sanpete when some degree of current restoration work is completed. That vehicle has been from coast to coast a few times and to Mexico a few times. It could tell some stories.
We spent quite a while chatting at the car show with a fun couple. They were showing their VW “Transporter” bus that they’ve been working on for a while. They’re originally from California and have settled in Nephi. They’re making memories and becoming more sentimentally attached to their vehicle, as far as I could tell.
I think you get the idea. Sentimentality being connected to automobiles has a long history. I suspect many Sanpeters have that connection. Every person has a story. And so does every car.
Thanks everyone for a great county fair! Well done! Enjoy the rest of the summer! Football is here already. BYU vs UofU tonight (Thursday) at 8:15 p.m. I may be at a tailgate party when you read this. I’ll be preparing for either the “joy of victory” or the “agony of defeat.”
Either way, I suspect the earth will continue to rotate and the sun will come up tomorrow.