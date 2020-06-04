I saw a meme I liked on Facebook recently. But before we talk about that, let’s look at this word meme. Since when has it been a thing? I’d never heard of such a thing until I got dragged into the world of social media some time back. Time has warped on me. I have no idea how long it’s been since I was first exposed to memes.
In case memes are not a part of your world and you’re wondering what the heck I’m talking about; let me help you.
All right. I just tried to look up what a meme is and now I’m not so sure I can help you. But, I’ll give it a try even though I’m more confused than ever.
To start with, the word meme rhymes with steam or team or cream. Think of it as if it were spelled “meem.” After listening to part of a TED (technology, entertainment, design) talk and a YouTube video, I’m just going to give you the Wikipedia definition: “A meme is an idea, behavior or style that spreads by means of imitation from person to person within a culture and often carries symbolic meaning representing a particular phenomenon or theme.” Believe it or not, the other definitions I saw were more confusing than that.
For my purposes, here’s my definition: A meme is a picture or video, most often nowadays on the internet, which usually has a message of words or a saying or an opinion attached to it. Often, they are humorous pictures and sayings.
Whew! That was painful to research and write. And I’m sorry that you felt like you had to read it, if you did. Now I can finally get started here.
So, the meme which I saw and liked, is a photo of a man standing by a lake. He is holding up a fish. The caption for the photo reads: “A recent study found that people who go fishing catch more fish than people who don’t”
At first glance, the message given is oh, so, obvious. It seems stupid. But when I gave it a little thought, I decided there is some deeper meaning and truth in the statement.
When I read it and thought about it a few seconds, I was reminded of Wayne Gretsky, the famous NHL hockey player.
He said something like, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take.”
These very obvious statements got me to thinking. (Dangerous, I know.) It made me think of the old biblical concept of “you reap what you sow.” If one wants a result or an outcome, one must “plant the seed” that will produce the result. The lyrics to a song in the stage show “The Fantasticks” goes “plant a radish, get a radish.”
In my vegetable garden, there is an exception to that “garden equation.” The song lyrics would be, “plant a tomato plant, get a tomato plant… eaten by the deer.” The battle continues this year with the deer in my back yard.
It’s a simple concept I’m reiterating today. So, I’ll try not to belabor the point.
If you want fish, go fishing. If you want to score points in a hockey game, take some shots.
And for our current times, if you want to get COVID-19, hang around with someone who has it or may have it and share respiratory droplets. If you want to attempt to avoid the disease, protect yourself by distancing yourself from potential carriers.
If you want local eating places to survive, get some food from them. Support Sanpete businesses, if you want them to stay in business. It’s a form of “cause and effect.”
Oh, and by the way, speaking of fishing – this Saturday June 6, 2020 is “Free Fishing Day” in Utah. Everyone in Utah can fish for free on that day. I think it’s a great idea.
Get away from the television news. Get away from your garden. Go to one of Sanpete’s lakes or streams, catch a fish or two – or just drown a worm. Enjoy!