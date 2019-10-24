Dear Editor:
Representatives of the Sanpete Pantry recently met with county commissioners to discuss the Pantry’s budget request (the Pantry’s first). The Pantry feeds more than 12,000 people yearly, 285 families a month and also provides 450 six- to eight-pound bags of food for elementary school children deemed at risk by their schools of going without food on the weekends.
The Pantry asked for $80,000. I attended the meeting. I found the commissioners uninformed — insisting that the county has done a great deal for the Pantry over the last eight years and they didn’t need to do anything else.
Incredulous, I asked point blank — What has the county government done for the food bank? The first response — they gave us a new parking lot. Unfortunately, this was completely incorrect. The county road department spent half a day tearing up the parking lot. That was the total contribution from the county. Like deer in the headlights, this line of reasoning quickly stopped. I asked again, what has the county done for the food bank in the last eight years?
They gave us a building to house our operation. Again, uninformed people in charge. The building was constructed with a Community Development Block Grant (federal money) on land donated by the city of Mt. Pleasant for the express and only purpose of having a food bank. Again, the deer in the headlights look. In fact, the county has done nothing more than what was described in eight years.
As individuals, the commissioners have donated $6,000 per year for the last several years. Good for them. The county government has done nothing. I asked why the commissioners have not volunteered at the Pantry. Commissioner Lund stated he had worked with the Boy Scout food drive every year. Note: this drive is once a year and does not involve any interaction with our clients – his constituents.
Commissioner Bartholomew said he has donated food. Wow! Nothing like deep research by people making decisions affecting the lives of their constituents. Having failed to successfully explain the decision not to fund the food bank, the commissioners tried the old tack of, “We don’t have any money.” Wrong — The county has enjoyed budget surpluses the last two years, has consistently (I only went through the last six years) budgeted hundreds of thousands of dollars that were not spent.
In addition, each year several sectors of the budget have come back after the budget was “set” and asked for additional money and received IT. Again the deer in the headlights look. I asked the commissioners to just say straight out what they were dancing around — plain and simple, they don’t want to fund the food bank.
Commissioner Bartholomew then said that the state rep and senator for our area BOTH urged him not to give any money to the food bank. The final reason given for not funding the food bank (Sanpete Pantry) was that if the county gave any money to the Pantry, because it was a 501C3 they (the county government) would have every 501C3 asking for money.
Pantry reps asked how many 501C3s in Sanpete County feed 12,000+ people? This is a highly specious argument against funding the food bank. If the commissioners wanted to help the poor, the unfortunate, the disabled, the needy, they could find a way. They don’t want to find a way. People who really need food in this county will no longer be able to count on the Sanpete Pantry for help. Thank you Sanpete County Commissioners. Spread the word.
Sean Kearney
Mt. Pleasant