Dear Editor:
A representative from Rep. Ben McAdams office recently contacted the Sanpete Pantry and expressed great interest in our situation and in volunteering at the Sanpete Pantry. I also spent a goodly amount of time answering questions.
We greatly appreciate Representative McAdams’ interest in the status of the Sanpete Pantry and in learning firsthand more about what we do by volunteering.
The pantry is closed on Mondays, we restock the “store” and warehouse area on Tuesdays from 10-2. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the pantry is open from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
We serve on average of 285 families each month, although last month we served 374 families. We deliver to families, in different parts of the county who are unable to make the trek to our Mt. Pleasant facility three times each month. More than 30,000 pounds of food is distributed monthly at an overall out of pocket cost of less than $7 per person served per year.
We also provide 450 Kid Packs monthly, which includes about six-to-eight pound bags of food to students identified by their elementary schools as ‘at risk’ of going without over the weekend.
To answer questions about government grants, the pantry receives $7,663 in Qualified Emergency Food Assistance Fund (QEFAF) and $5,733 in Emergency Food Network (EFN) monies. QEFAF and EFN funds may be used for approved purposes, while EFSP funds are used for food purchases only. Both are state funds managed by the Department of Workforce Services.
This year the pantry will receive $4600+ from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, chaired by FEMA and managed by United Way.
Again, we express our appreciation to Representative McAdams for his interest and we’d love to show him our operation.
Commissioner Sunderland has volunteered at the pantry before he was a commissioner and could show the other commission members where it is located, should they decide to spend an afternoon or two volunteering and serving our clients, your constituents.
I believe it far more likely to make the right (informed) decision about monies for the food bank if you have firsthand experience of our operations and not rely on hearsay.
If Representative McAdams is interested, shouldn’t all of our commissioners be just as interested?
Sean Kearney
Managing Director
Sanpete Pantry