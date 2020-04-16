Dear Editor:
In the midst of the great American crisis in 1776, Thomas Paine began his pamphlet “Common Sense” with these words: “These are times that try men’s souls”.
Individuals, like a nation, can be faced with challenges that try the soul. I know this to be true, because my soul has been dearly tried during the past three years. I have lost a son; my wife has stage three breast cancer, and my life has been “tempest tossed”. These personal challenges, indeed crises, have brought me to my knees as I have sought understanding and guidance.
And now, as corona virus spreads across the nation and the world, I have looked deeply into my soul, and the message I have received is clear and resounding: I must cast aside my personal trials and realize that from an eternal perspective, what I have experienced will seem but a small moment, and the time for closure is now upon me.
The lawyers tell me that the judicial system can bring matters to a close, provide vindication and restore my reputation. But, I ask, at what cost? For decades I have done my best to serve the community – as a city council member and mayor, a pharmacist on Main Street and a participant in the community of faith.
The lawsuit between me and five former and present city officials is moving toward trial by jury. Five people may render a verdict in my favor, but I believe it would be a hollow victory. A trial will bring forth more division, anger and harm to the town I love. The voice inside utters, let it go.
And so I shall let it go. Yes, I will remember the hurt I felt when Dianne and I chose to leave our mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints abruptly, because we felt that we could not serve God with honor and integrity while false accusations were thrust upon me.
Let the accusations cease. To any and all, if at any time I have said anything that led to misunderstandings or caused you pain, I deeply regret it. I want you to know that I love all of you and want to move from this day forward to a time of reconciliation, harmony and commitment to one another.
This is not a time to defend one’s position. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the unknown has been thrust upon us. The very fabric of our society hangs in the balance. We need each other and the goodness in all of us to stand together.
To my former colleagues in city government, I have one small request. Please prepare and pass a resolution of closure that reciprocates what I have expressed – that as a public body you seek reconciliation. State that errors of omission and commission were made; that they are henceforth and forever set aside, that we will work together as friends and neighbors to serve with real intent for the public good. We can do no less.
In March 1861, 85 years after Thomas Paine wrote “These are times that try men’s souls”, Abraham Lincoln, in the throes of another crisis, spoke these words:
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
This is my sincere desire and hope – that love and respect for one another will return, and this difficult time in the history of our community will pass quietly in the night.
David Blackham
Mt. Pleasant