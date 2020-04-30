Last week I discussed several issues that I felt very important, the need to foliar spray, importance of fertilization and how to deal with several orchard insects. This week I want to continue to deal with some of the most common problems relative to fruit trees that I see in our county. One of the most visible problems is the number of fruit trees that have severe sun burn on their trunks. This is caused because we live in the high desert country where in the winter the sun is low and tends to burn the trunks of most trees. This can cause the bark to peel off and leave large areas unprotected. Should this process continue and girdle the tree, it will truncate the life of the tree or result in the death of the tree. To address the issue, all that needs to be done is paint the trunk from the ground to the skafled branches with a white latex paint. However, before painting you should thoroughly wire brush the trunk to remove any debris or lose bark. To be effective it should probably be painted every year.
It is also a good idea to put a sleeve (plastic or cardboard – see drawing) cover around your new fruit trees when you plant them. This will protect them from the sun, water and rodents. This is especially true when in the fall you cover your trees trunks with a heavy covering of mulch, leaves or sawdust to protect them from a deep freeze. What can happen is that mice and other rodents will discover that the compost provides a nice winter home and the bark of the young trees make excellent eating during the winter. Also by placing a shield or cover around the new trees it also protects them from sunburn.
Another very important thing that should be done correctly and by someone with experience is the pruning of your fruit and nut trees. This should be done in late February or March before the buds make their appearance. Further it should be remember that different fruit trees are all pruned differently. For example the apple tree is pruned much different than the peach and the peach tree is pruned different than the pear. Because of time and space I cannot go through the process of how to prune each type of tree. Rather I will give a few principles that apply to most trees.
I recently had done a video of the do and don’ts of pruning that will soon be available for only the cost of the video. At a later date I will provide you the specifics where to get it and the cost. For now here are a few tips that will get you started. At the base of most tree you will find a few sprouts that should be cut off, also any limbs on the tree that have new branches that point straight up should be cut off as well as any new branches which point in towards the center of the tree. Any limb where there is a branch that points directly down should also be cut off. In the case of the pear tree any limb that lays flat (straight out) should be cut off. Because of the complication of pruning the peach and nectarine trees. I will not attempt to explain how to prune them here. If you decide to hire someone to prune your trees make sure he is well experienced and knows what he is doing otherwise it won’t be worth your time and money and may even cause damage to your trees.
Another very important practice is the thinning of your tree fruits. In most cases this should be done when the fruit is about the size of a large grape, usually in mid-July. It is a good idea to thin your fruit so that each fruit is about five to six inches apart. In the case of apples it is a good idea to always leave the king apple. It is always the largest and will always be the apple in the middle of the grouping of apples. There are usually five apples to a bunch and the king apple will always be the apple in the center. Carefully remove the four apples surrounding it. It is also a good idea to go back and check your fruit every five or six weeks and remove any fruit where they are closer than five or six apart. Many studies have been done that demonstrate that you will get more fruit by volume by thinning than by not doing it.
Lastly I was recently asked how to make a fertilizer tea. It is really very simple. Get yourself a 55 gallon plastic barrel with a lid. Now put five gallons of either chicken or cow manure in it. Stir it vigorously every other day for several weeks. If available you might want to add some boron, iron and hemic acid. These three will help your trees increase their branches, strengthen the roots and hasten the positive coloration of the leaves. It can be used as a foliar spray by simply straining out any debris. It can also be used to improve the health of all your trees and plants quickly. Since it is in a liquid form with watering it quickly get to the roots. When your barrel gets down to about a quarter of the barrel renew it by removing the old manure and replacing it with new, filling the barrel again and you are in business. This is a great way to fertilize your plants and trees and very inexpensive.
Correction: In the last week’s article I mention the use of “fish oil”, actually the correct terminology should be “fish emulsion fertilizer”.