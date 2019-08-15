Schools are back in session in Sanpete – as of today, in fact. Both of the school districts in the county have begun classes. Up and down the county, from kindergarten to high school seniors, kids are sitting attentively with hands clasped at their desks ready to absorb knowledge.
Snow College begins classes next week on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Ephraim’s population grows dramatically next week. Education is now the business at hand for our young people. It’s time for those essays entitled, “What I Did on My Summer Vacation.”
I feel for the students of today. There is so much to learn and so many pressures in preparing for an occupation and life in general. It’s a complex society to fit into. The innovations in technology and the computer fields are hard to keep up with even on a superficial basis.
The educational process is always under scrutiny (as it should be) by all of us old fogies who still think school should be like the one room schoolhouse on the old show “Little House on the Prairie.”
Every parent has their own opinion on how the school should accommodate and teach their child. It seems to be very popular for parents to be “involved” with education. (Again, as it should be)
In the face of this though, I sometimes feel that we need to let the schools do their job and give them the breathing room and authority to do it. I don’t believe that corporal punishment should be reinstated in the classroom – even though there may be instances where it might do some good. In any case, teachers deserve to have the respect of their students and the tools to maintain order.
I survived some “teacher reminders” in my education, which would probably generate a lawsuit from many of today’s parents. One teacher I had frequently reminded us of his shoe size. As I recall it was size 11. You could say that fifth grade was a real “kick-butt” year for my class.
I saw a big, strong, male teacher hang a kid (not me) out of a second story window by his ankles in Junior High School. The student behaved differently, for the better, as did the rest of us, after that episode.
All in all, I believe Sanpete has good schools. We produce fine young people who enter colleges, universities, trade and specialty schools and enter the work force productively otherwise.
All of us in Sanpete can help with the schooling of our youth. If you’re a property owner and have seen your tax valuation notice, you may think that you’re helping enough already. Schools are funded by taxes. It’s a fact of life.
Here are three simple things we can do otherwise to help Sanpete’s students:
1). Drive safely. Watch for kids on the streets.
2). Encourage every student in your circle of influence to be involved in something positive as school gets rolling. Kids need to feel like they belong and need lots of positive reinforcement.
3). Be involved with the school as appropriate, but don’t be a psychotic “nervous Nellie” or a “my kid can do no wrong” parent. Sometimes kids need a staunch defender and other times they need to face the consequences of their actions.
Now someone out there is going to ask, “What makes this guy qualified to make these statements and give this advice?” My answer is, “Nothing, other than having been a student and having been the parent of students.” (I don’t really count my semi-accidental bachelor’s degree in Child Development and Family Relationships).
Here are a few smiles you can use with your kids and grandchildren as school starts:
Teacher: Didn’t I tell you to stand at the end of the line?
Student: I tried but there was someone already there.
Teacher: I hope I didn’t see you looking at John’s exam?
Student: I hope you didn’t either.
Teacher: If I had six oranges in one hand and seven apples in the other, what would I have?
Student: Big hands!
Teacher: If you get $20 from five people, what do you get?
Student: A new bike.
Welcome back to school Sanpete. Enjoy!