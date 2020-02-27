February is coming to a close. I think that within the past couple of weeks, I’ve finally made it through all the holiday treats and candy.
That is if you don’t count the candy that was in the two little brown bags given to me at the church Christmas party and a box of Russell Stover chocolates, and maybe some frozen sweet bread. Well, I don’t really know what’s left for sure.
Once again, I find myself in the lingering post-holiday guilt period for having eaten sugary sweets as if there would never be another holiday season. The tradition of friends and neighbors passing around cookies, candy, sweet bread, caramel popcorn, cupcakes and others is a great tradition.
I love these treats that arrive every year as if by magic. I love the different variations of little pretzels with pecans, chocolate and M&Ms that people make at Christmas time. And then there are the chocolate dipped Oreo cookies. And then, there’s the fudge. Yum!
The bad part of all this is that some of these tempting goodies sit around the house for a long time. And it doesn’t help that I’m usually the only one still eating the stuff.
The other bad part of this tradition is that all of these calories arrive at the time of year when I seem to be in a non-calorie burning time of my year. January and February may be big exercise months for some of you, but it just doesn’t seem to work out that way for me – New Year’s resolutions notwithstanding.
Here’s an example. What do you think my answer is to the following question? Shall I sit on the couch and watch a ball game on TV and “work on” the Christmas chocolate macadamia nut clusters with a 48-ounce homemade chocolate shake or should I go for a brisk walk out in the ice and snow in the sub-freezing darkness and drink water?
If you didn’t already know, operation of remote controls doesn’t rank high on the list of calorie burning activities. Sometimes finding the remote controls burns a calorie or two, but that hardly counts.
Some of you are saying, “Throw out those leftover goodies! You don’t have to eat them.” I say back to you, “You didn’t grow up with my Dad.” One of his motto’s was, “Better a belly busted than good food wasted.” (Don’t worry; it didn’t make a lot of sense to me either. But still, I have a hard time shaking that mentality.)
Dad’s perspective was that of one who lived through the hard times of the Great Depression and, of course, “the war.” We had to make “war plates” at mealtime in our home as I grew up. That meant not leaving any food on your plate.
Even though World War II had been over and done with for years by the time I was sitting up at the dinner table, it was important not to waste food at our house.
So here I am about to embark on another “shape-up” routine. (Did I mention that I’ve gained a little weight?) It’s time to get off the vacation and reacquire the discipline to get my caloric intake down to at least the equivalent of a Sumo wrestler’s diet.
I may even have to break out my exercise videos. Years ago my kids gave me “Tae Bo Gold.” It’s meant for people over forty. I still remember them laughing as I opened that present at Christmas.
Reasonable weight maintenance and healthy living are on many Sanpeter’s minds. We’re all in it together. Let’s help each other out.
You can start helping me by making a social visit at my place. You’ll be helping me with my goals because upon your arrival, I’ll be slicing up thawed out, banana bread from the freezer and passing around the chocolates.
P.S. Speaking of goals and revisiting New Year’s resolutions, consider what Yogi Berra said. “If you don’t set goals, you can’t regret not reaching them.” He also astutely pointed out that, “You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going ‘cause you might not get there.”