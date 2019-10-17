Some of you may not be familiar with that longer word in the title of this column. I know that many of you are familiar with the short word – “Fall.” I’m familiar with it. I fall down occasionally while trying to take too many steps at a time on a staircase. I had a memorable fall on front steps of the courthouse a while back.
Kids fall down all the time and get up and it’s no big deal. Falling as an older person often means bruises and sometimes breaks.
But the word “fall” as being used today is the synonym to the word “autumn.” It’s interesting that we have two words for this season of the year.
It’s also interesting that our concept of four seasons of the year is not how the world has always looked at the year. Much of the world operated under the two seasons, warm and cold, concept for a long time.
The longer word, “transhumance,” in today’s column title is a good one to know in Sanpete. We don’t use it much, but the concept it represents is very evident here. I thought of that word Sunday afternoon a week and a half ago when I got in a “Sanpete traffic jam.” That means I got stuck in a herd of sheep.
My college edition of the Random House Dictionary of the English Language defines transhumance as: “…the seasonal migration of livestock and the people who tend them between lowlands and adjacent mountains...” The cattlemen and sheepmen of Sanpete may not know the word but they live the word.
When I see sheep on the road, I sometimes think of this story involving people I know. It’s about the out of state city girl who married a Sanpete boy. We listened as she related her frustration when she had experienced a herd of sheep on the highway for the first time. She was in a hurry and, of course, the sheep were on the pavement and she couldn’t get through them.
She hadn’t yet learned what most Sanpeters know. You don’t completely stop for the sheep when they’re on the highway. You slowly keep moving and they’ll make way for you even if it’s an “up close and personal” passage.
This city gal determined that she’d had enough of not making any progress. She triumphantly told us, “I finally decided that I couldn’t wait any longer. I was just going to have to go through them.”
She said that she just thought to herself, “What the heck!, pork chops!” (We all laughed and then we had a conversation about the difference between pork and mutton)
It’s round-up time in Sanpete. It’s that time when we see the livestock come off the mountain and the summer ranges. We can expect to see sheep and cattle on the roads.
Most of us who have been around for a while take these sights and sounds for granted. But seeing herds of animals on the roads is quite the novelty for those who haven’t experienced it before.
Students at Snow College who don’t come from agricultural areas are entertained by the “parades” of livestock. Some years ago, my wife grabbed some international students and took them out to the street to see the sheep go by. They were grinning and laughing and “high-fiving” each other over the spectacle!
It’s a great time of year. The temperature swings from night to day are dramatic. The leaves on the mountains are colorful. The lawns in the valley don’t need mowing as often and lawnmowers will soon be retired for the season.
It’s a great time of year to experience the “countryishness” of Sanpete. Enjoy the transhumance phenomenon. Look at it from a new perspective. Perhaps you’ll be surprised at how much pleasure you’ll get from watching our cowboys and cowgirls on their horses and 4-wheelers doing real cowboy work. The dogs are fun to watch too as they work the herds.
There’s a lot of simple pleasure in noticing what some may call our simple life here that we sometimes don’t think twice about. It’s simple, yes – but really — who wants “complicated?” Enjoy!