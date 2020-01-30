Last Saturday, I was up on the roof of my house. If you pause a moment, you can probably guess why. Yes, it was a good day to take Christmas lights down. The sun was shining, birds were singing, and my knee joints were creaking, cracking and popping.
It was the perfect day for the light takedown job. Sanpete was right in between snowstorms. The snow was almost all melted off the critical parts of the roof. I only felt like my life was in danger twice while I did the job. Well, that’s if you don’t count any of the up and down the ladder moments.
Before I went up on the roof I told my wife where I was going and what I was doing. This, I felt, was wise and the equivalent of complying with the advice we often hear that we should tell a responsible party of our plans when we go on a hike up in the canyons and mountains.
As I parted company with my wife, I said, “If you don’t see me in about 45 minutes, come out and find my body under the roof line of the house somewhere.” She replied, “Oh, I think I’ll hear your scream as you fall.” I told her to be listening for the hollered phase, “As you wishhhh!” (If you don’t “get” that, watch the movie “The Princess Bride” sometime.)
It might be my imagination; but with each passing year, I feel like my Spiderman agility and my Superman pain-free movements are gradually diminishing. I was pooped, by the time I had unattached the long strings of Christmas lights and coiled them up for storage. I sat down near the crest of the roof for a rest. (Everyone knows you should stay off the ridgelines and valleys of an asphalt shingle roof).
I did some deep breathing and enjoyed the view. There is just something about being at a little higher elevation to get the feeling of leaving the cares of the world on the ground behind.
I thought of the old Gerry Goffin/Carole King song, “Up on the Roof.” James Taylor did the cover of the song I remember best in 1979.
The song begins: “When this old world starts getting me down, And people are just too much for me to face – I climb way up to the top of the stairs, And all my cares just drift right into space…”
It was just when all my cares were starting to drift away, as I relaxed there up on the roof, when it happened. No, I didn’t tip over and roll off the roof. And no, I didn’t get a visit from my wife worrying about me. What did happen was a serious attack of FOMO.
Many of you know what FOMO is. If you don’t, it’s an acronym for “Fear Of Missing Out.” This term is thrown around quite often and I can assure you that it’s a real thing. Much of FOMO these days revolves around social media. People see posts on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and feel like everyone else is having more fun and living better than they are. Kids and adults feel stress and anxiety from FOMO.
My mother-in-law was famous for late night FOMO. We would be up late at family gatherings and she’d always be reluctant to go to bed before everyone else had gone to bed. I’m calling that version of the syndrome: AIMMS. That’s because she always said, “I’m Afraid I Might Miss Something!”
My FOMO attack on Saturday happened right in the middle of my peaceful, rooftop reverie. I heard a small engine sound. And then I looked down, and there was my neighbor from a couple of blocks away scootering up the road on his little scooter. His hair was flying and he wasn’t even wearing a jacket.
I instantly went green with envy and felt a wave of FOMO. What right did that knucklehead have to be out on a scooter in the middle of January in Sanpete? And why wasn’t I out there doing the same thing?
I couldn’t relax anymore. I wanted to feel the January breeze in my not as long of hair as my neighbor’s. I wanted to feel the “power” of my 50cc engine Yamaha Vino scooter under me. Down off the roof I went. (Carefully. Using the stepladder.)
I hurried and put the Christmas lights away. I moved a bunch of junk out of the way in the garage and freed up access to the scooter. It hadn’t been ridden since maybe September.
I wheeled it out on the driveway and commenced to kick start it. The dog slinked away. (I’ve forced him to go for rides before and he hates it.)
I huffed and I puffed. I kicked the starter lever pedal – oh maybe 75 times. Nothing. I got a little agitated. I kicked it again – maybe another 75 times. Hooray! It started.
I hopped on and zoomed off into the now cooling off part of a Sanpete January day. I was wearing a heavy coat and my eyes were watering. But, this time, this day – I beat FOMO by NOT missing out!