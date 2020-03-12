We took a day trip this past Saturday for some hiking. Even though it’s still winter, we felt like we had spring fever. Spring fever is not to be confused with any other illness you’ve heard about in the news recently. Treatment for our “illness” was the opposite of staying indoors and being in isolation.
We were intending to drive to Bryce Canyon. But, by the time we were approaching Salina, we had the idea to consider the Goblin Valley area. We checked the comparative temperatures and went to the place that was about 15 – 20 degrees warmer than the other.
We drove out east from Salina on I-70. We stopped at the Ghost Rock look-out rest stop. As we approached and could see the looming, big white rock, I speculated on how it got its name. I said, “I can imagine that some cowboys on horseback coming through here one time, saw that rock in the moonlight from a distance. It could have put them in the mind of seeing a ghost.”
At the rest area, we walked over to the informational plaques and read them. Here’s the part I liked: “Imagine riding your horse through the San Rafael Swell in a heavy fog. Standing above the fog are two huge white rocks. Would you think you had seen a ghost? A cowboy thought so, hence its name – Ghost Rock…”
(Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than smart!)
It was good to get out on the road and away from our routine. We needed a change of scenery. Goblin Valley is a major change of scenery.
We’ve watched the movie “Galaxy Quest” quite a few times. Part of that movie was filmed in Goblin Valley and is portrayed as a different planet where the lead character in the show, Tim Allen, has to fight a monster made out of red rocks.
The movie is kind of a parody of “Star Trek” and is a fun show. If you haven’t seen it, find it and take a look.
One of the good things about being at Goblin Valley is that it’s a Utah state park. We could take Archer, the Sheltie wonder dog, on a leash anywhere in the park. That’s not the case at a national park.
Our hiking was done from the main parking lot and picnic area out into the big valley of “goblins.” The rock formations are unique. I didn’t speculate on how the valley got its name. And I haven’t seen anything official about that, other than the obvious. (Keep reading for the “obvious”) The column-like rocks which jut up from the ground are most often called “hoodoos” in southern Utah, especially at Bryce Canyon.
I’ve read that the name hoodoo comes from the name of a tribe and language (Hudu) of Togo and Ghana in Africa. The name showed up in American English in 1875. I’m surmising that it’s some sort of mystical, maybe voodoo’ish, concept.
The example sentence I read was, “I hoodoo you.” I’m not so sure that I want to be hoodoo’ed except by hiking among the red rocks of the great outdoors.
If you were to ask me about the origins of the name of Goblin Valley, I’d read you an imaginary informational plaque: “Imagine two cowboys riding horses under a full moon through this area in 1875. They clip-clop over a rise and below them lies a valley filled with mysterious figures of all shapes and sizes.
Dusty exclaims to Butch, “I’ll be hoodoo’ed and hornswoggled! We’ve come onto a valley of goblins! Let’s scoot the loot and high tail it outta here!”
Another great thing about Goblin Valley is that you can “experience” the rock formations. You can climb in, on and around them and have a lot of fun. If you can get your dog up on one of the lower hoodoos, it makes a nice picture. Archer knows how to pose.
I’m a bit surprised that Utah still gives us as much access as we have in Goblin Valley. While there, I was reminded that when I visited Stonehenge in England back in 1976, it was a full access experience. I don’t think it was because of my visit, but the place was roped off and restricted in 1977.
Interestingly, chisels were banned from Stonehenge in the early 1900’s. Before that restriction, people were taking a souvenir piece of the monumental stones home with them. Now, generally speaking, the public isn’t allowed to touch the stones or be right out there among them.
I was also reminded of the infamous Boy Scout incident in Goblin Valley several years ago. The ex-Boy Scout leaders decided that it was a good idea to push a 2,000 pound boulder top off one of the “goblins.” They unconvincingly claimed that it posed a danger to kids.
The video that was taken of the event was posted on YouTube and went viral. The leaders were dismissed from their leadership positions and faced court action.
After a decent hike at Goblin Valley, we headed outside of the park over to “Little Wild Horse Canyon.” It’s a great hike and is dog friendly as well. It does get narrow and literally tight in spots.
Hiking is a lot of fun and this is a good time of year to do it – as long as you pick a good weather day. Sanpete has great hiking areas. Utah is full of fun hikes.
P.S. If you go for a hike to the Goblin Valley area, make time to go into the little town of Green River and eat at the Tamerisk Restaurant. It was a wonderful “find” for us. Big windows let you look out and down to the river. The coconut encrusted tilapia with mango sauce was great!