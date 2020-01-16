The nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced last Monday. The “Oscars” will be awarded in 24 categories in the Hollywood awards show on Feb. 9th. The show is earlier this year than it has been in the past. I’m not sure why.
I wonder if the Academy took into account that Sunday, Feb. 9th is National Pizza Day, not to mention Mother’s Day in Norway? I guess they didn’t deem those events as significant conflicts.
I looked through the list of nominees to see what movies are up for top honors at the Academy Awards. I have to say that I’m not very well acquainted with the “best picture” nominees. Out of the nine movies in that category, I’ve seen one of them.
I saw “Ford vs. Ferrari.” I liked the movie and would predict that it will win, except for the fact that the movie “1917” is in the running. It’s a big, sweeping war movie spectacle. My money is on that one, even though I haven’t seen it.
Even though some people think that I “hit the flicks” a lot, in reality, it doesn’t average out to a huge number. However, lately, I’ll admit, I’ve seen quite a few.
Many of the people who think I go to the movies a lot actually see more movies than I do. They’re users of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and other streaming services. They just prefer watching movies in their pajamas rather than traipsing out to the theater.
When I was a young man, my dad used to say, “Merrill flips a coin to decide what he’s going to do in the evenings. Heads — go to the show. Tails – go to the dance. If the coin stands on its side – stay home and study.”
The movies I’ve seen recently at the theater are: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Knives Out,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and “Cats.” They were all entertaining. And that’s generally what I’m looking for in a movie – entertainment. If there’s a social message, a moral, or a higher purpose, well, then that’s a welcome bonus.
I have to admit I don’t totally “get” the Star Wars phenomenon. I haven’t seen all of those movies, so I don’t “get” a lot of things. At church last Sunday an early 20s young man gave a talk into which he weaved a good dose of “Star Wars’ism.” He gave some of the genealogy of the characters, the good versus evil scenario, and topped it off with a spiritual analogy involving light sabers.
His speech was witty, well done and thought provoking. But, it somehow, weirdly, reminded me of the story of when Frank Sinatra convinced golf pro Arnold Palmer to play golf with him in Palm Springs. Frank evidently spent a lot of time in the rough and it was, in fact, a rough round of golf for him.
When the 18 holes were completed, Sinatra asked, “What do you think of my game?” Palmer quickly replied, “Not bad, but I still prefer golf.” Even though the “Star Wars” saga is an engaging, philosophical scheme, I guess I still prefer Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
The “Mormon genre” type movies continue to be produced. There have been two that I know of since last summer — “Out of Liberty” and “The Fighting Preacher.” They’re available on DVD now. (My opinion: Thumbs Down on the first one. Thumbs Up on the second.)
When these kinds of movies arrive at the local theaters, there’s usually a crowd of people who don’t usually go out to the movies otherwise. I think some of those people might be a little surprised to find that there are quite a few mainstream movies that are uplifting. Many of them teach valuable lessons in a powerful way on the big screen.
In that regard, despite my primary motive of entertainment in seeing movies, I’m interested to see the latest version of the movie “Little Women.” It’s one of the movies up for the “Best Picture” award at the Oscars.
The classic story, as I know it, carries with it the values of family, generosity and goodness. Snow College produced the stage show version a few years ago. (Oops, time flies. I just looked it up. The college did “Little Women” as part of their 2007-2008 theatre season.)
Speaking of Mormon genre movies – remember the movies “The RM” and “The Home Teachers?” My sister-in-law plays the Relief Society teacher in those movies. She also plays the housekeeper in “Beauty and The Beast – A Latter Day Tale.” She does a good job. If you get a chance, get those movies on DVD for a fun evening.
Anyway, winter is a great season for movie going. These cold winter nights are good opportunities to get out to the show house and share some popcorn. It’s a nice way to get a break from life‘s demands. It’s fun to run into friends from up and down the county at the theater.
Enjoy the movies in Sanpete. Drag some friends and neighbors with you. Get a burger before or after the show. It makes for a fun date.
I’ll see you there. I’ll be the guy slumped low in my seat with popcorn and Junior Mints sitting next to a blonde about halfway up in the middle of auditorium.
P.S. I’m intrigued and want to see one of the Oscar nominees in the category of “Documentary Short Subject.” The title is: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”.