Fair warning: What follows is what I would call a “stream of consciousness” rambling. It’s just one thought leading to another. Of course, that’s not much different from my standard writing, but it might be a little more annoying than usual.
In a conversation the other day, someone bemoaned the fact that summer was coming to an end. She said that she liked hot summer weather. Suddenly, the title of a movie came to my mind: “Some Like It Hot.”
I then thought of Marilyn Monroe who starred in that famous show. And then I thought… well, never mind. I don’t need to share all of my thoughts. But, you can see that there was any number of directions that my thoughts might have gone at that point.
Certainly your first thought was that I was thinking that Marilyn was married to Joe DiMaggio at one time. And that Joe was a New York Yankees baseball player. And that the Yankees are comfortably sitting atop the American League East Division at the moment. I certainly wouldn’t have been thinking of air vents and skirts or any such thing.
What I then reminded myself of, relative to that “Some Like It Hot” movie, was that Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon also starred along with Marilyn Monroe. I remembered that my dad ran into Jack Lemmon in an elevator at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco many years ago. As I remember the report, dad thought Jack was a pleasant guy. But dad didn’t get an autograph.
My wife shared an elevator with Muhammad Ali and his bodyguards in a hotel in Denver. She didn’t get his autograph either.
I, however, did get Jay Leno’s autograph at a stop sign outside the NBC studio in Burbank, CA. We had been to his show and when we saw a cop parked at a stop sign a little ways out, our suspicions were raised.
The cop was nice enough to tell us that, yes, Jay would be stopping right there soon. And Jay was nice enough to sign the back of a studio map for me when he came along a few minutes later.
On that same trip, we went to a one-woman show on the life of Katherine Hepburn done by Stephanie Zimbalist. Some of you will remember that Stephanie played opposite Pierce Brosnan in the TV series “Remington Steele” in the 80’s.
Anyway, after the show, for kicks, we hung out in the lobby and looked at the display cases of memorabilia. Lo and behold, Stephanie appeared and greeted the only other small group of people in the lobby. They were obviously friends or family. But, as any gracious celebrity would do, she noticed us and walked over for a quick visit and signed my wife’s program.
Speaking of movies, in that TV show “Remington Steele,” Pierce Brosnan’s character was always able to quote the title of a movie and the year it was produced. He would then come up with a scene from the movie that would solve the crime or get them out of trouble in every episode.
If you pressed my wife on the “what if” question of who would you choose to be stranded with on a lonely island (not counting her loving husband, of course), Pierce Brosnan would be in her top ten… or top five, or right behind Paul McCartney.
Speaking again of movies, the “Downton Abbey” movie opens in general release tomorrow. My wife and I actually saw it at an advance showing in Draper last week. My daughter snagged a few tickets for some business clients, friends and her “aged parents.” So we made the drive.
There was a lot of estrogen in that theatre. I think it might have been me and one other guy in the place.
It reminded me of when I took child development classes at BYU. It also reminded me of when I saw “Mama Mia” in Ephraim and we all stood up at the end and clapped and sang “Dancing Queen.” That’s when I noticed that my gender was in a very pronounced minority in the movie auditorium.
It was the opposite situation of when my wife and I were in Honolulu years ago when we decided to go dancing. I took her into a club near our hotel. We went straight to the dance floor.
It didn’t take Diane long to notice that it looked like she was the only female dancing among a crowd of guys. Oops! I guess the lighting was dim. I hadn’t really noticed. In any event, we didn’t stay very long.
Anyway, the movie “Downton Abbey” didn’t disappoint. If you’re a fan, I predict you’ll like it. My favorite lines come from Maggie Smith who plays the Dowager Countess of Grantham.
Lord Grantham: “Let’s not argue.”
Dowager Countess: “I never argue. I explain.”
My wife tricked me into watching the entire series of “Downton Abbey.” She had purchased the series on DVD and badgered me to watch the first episode. She said she wouldn’t bug me about watching any more than that one single episode. Of course that first episode was a “gateway drug” to the entire series.
Well, there is much more to ramble on about, but there’s only so much ink I’m allowed to use in this space. It seems that movies and celebrities have been on my mind.
There’s still time to catch a movie this season at the outdoor Basin Drive-in movie theater in Mt. Pleasant. We’re lucky to have that experience available to us right here in Sanpete.
Summer officially ends soon. Autumn begins on Monday the 23rd, which is my oldest sibling’s 80th birthday. Happy Birthday Marshall!
Come to think of it, my brother Marshall, as a young boy was photographed in Alaska with the actor/comedian Joe E. Brown. Marshall was born in Fairbanks. Joe E. Brown travelled to Alaska with USO entertainers in the early 40s. And, one more piece of trivia, Joe E. Brown was in the movie “Some Like It Hot.”