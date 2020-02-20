Last Saturday night, we went to a pop music concert in Kamas, Utah, of all places. Wilson Phillips was the group. The DeJoria Center was the venue. We had a great time. Old music. Old memories. Old friends. And when I say “old” – I really do mean it.
It was fun to see Chynna Phillips, the daughter of John and Michelle Phillips, of the old 60s band The Mamas and the Papas. Michelle was one of my teenage rock and roll celebrity crush. When I told that to someone this week, the reply I got was, “Wasn’t she everyone’s teenage crush of our generation?” (For the record, I was in love with Peggy Lipton of the TV show “The Mod Squad” too. She passed away last year)
The other two “front girls” in the group are Wendy and Carnie Wilson, daughters of Brian Wilson, of The Beach Boys. It was a fun concert.
We had a “double date couple” with us. Driving home, quite late at night, we listened to the radio. A song from the ‘70s came on that some of you might remember. It was the song “Signs” by Five Man Electrical Band.
The chorus of the song is: “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign; Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind; Do this, don’ do that, can’t you read the sign?”
It reminded me of our last trip to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. I may have mentioned some of what follows in this space before.
I found myself in the public restroom at Bright Angel Lodge. I can hear many of you saying right now: “Too much information, too much information!” But in order to make my point here, I have to start at a low point. So hear me out.
When I see a sign, I generally read it. It’s a natural thing for me to do. So, when I see a sign on the wall in a restroom stall above a modern, flush toilet at the Grand Canyon, I read it. Here is what I read: “CAUTION – Reclaimed Wastewater – DO NOT DRINK.”
I re-read the sign and wondered if I was missing something. I looked around to see if I was not seeing a water tap or some other source of water other than the toilet bowl. Nope, the sign really meant the toilet water.
Then, I wondered something else. Could they mean that service animals shouldn’t drink the water? I heard in the news that some scientists in Hungary have determined that dogs can understand human speech better than we think. But, I haven’t heard of dogs that can read.
I also have learned that miniature horses are now authorized through federal guidelines to be used as service animals. Guide horses live much longer than dogs and evidently are becoming more popular as service animals.
I had a hard time visualizing a little horse in the restroom. And though I’ve seen some horses do tricks of counting by tapping their hooves, I’ve never seen a horse that can read.
Anyway, my two main thoughts about the don’t drink the toilet water rule finally boiled down to the following two conclusions: 1) It’s a good rule. 2) Does it really need to be a rule? (In other words, do we really need to be told not to drink toilet water?)
We are constantly subjected to “rule signs” in our lives. Rules, cautions and suggestions are important in life. But, we sometimes rebel against them.
My oldest son, when he was a kid, would sometimes say, “Don’t tell me what to do. I’m an American!” Many have adopted that motto. We love our freedom in this country and don’t like being told what to do. Parents have to deal with the free spirits of little Americans.
In that same vein, I received a “snap chat” on my phone from a Snow College student. It was a picture of a package of Pillsbury refrigerated cookie dough. The sender had circled the words from the package: “Don’t Eat Raw Cookie Dough,” and then the sender had put a caption on the picture which read: “Don’t Tell Me What to Do!”
I have started a collection of “Don’t Tell Me What to Do” pictures. They’re mostly facetious and meant to be humorous. I took a picture of the restroom toilet water sign and put the caption on it, “Don’t Tell Me What to Do.” (The message there is, I’ll drink toilet water if I want to. I’m an American!)
So during our short visit at the Grand Canyon, I encountered lots of rule signs. Here are a few of them: Don’t feed the squirrels. Don’t feed the deer. Don’t feed the… (fill in the blank). Stay on the trail. Don’t climb this ladder. Don’t enter, dangerous area. Stand uphill on the trail from passing mules. Don’t throw coins. The list goes on and on.
All right. I know that most rules and signs are meant to keep people safe and keep our society organized. Most make sense. Some are basic – like what water is safe for drinking.
Think about driving and highway rules. What if we took the attitude of “Don’t tell me what to do” when it comes to driving on the proper side of the road. The wisdom of the rule and the consequences of not following the rule would soon be apparent to the disobedient.
A less basic highway rule is the speed limit rule. Some of us struggle with this one, as there is often not an immediate consequence. Some of us just plain don’t want to be told what to do when there’s a long, straight, ribbon of highway stretched out in front of us.
Sanpeters are free spirits in lots of ways. I’ve seen the bumper sticker that reads, “Keep Sanpete Weird.” Some of us here don’t have to try too hard with that “rule.”
Even though we Sanpeters like to be “free,” we’re pretty good at rule keeping. We understand the reasons for most of the rule signs.
We know that if you try to hand feed a strange squirrel, you’re likely to get bit. And we know that squirrels may have a disease. We know that we should get out of the way on the safe side of a high, canyon trail when a bunch of mules come along. And, I like to think that we know not to drink water out of a toilet.