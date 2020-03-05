Keep your hands on your wallets! The Utah State Legislature is in session. The lawmakers have been going at it for a few weeks now and they finish up the 45-day session next week on March 12th.
My observation, over the years, has been that the real weighty issues don’t really get handled until the very end of the session. Often, some of the most important, financially impactful bills don’t get resolved until the clock is ticking toward midnight of the last day.
That’s about how my life goes. If it weren’t for the last minute, nothing would ever get done.
I could be wrong, but I haven’t heard any talk of the legislature messing around with any of our state symbols. I’m relieved because when they do make changes, it can make more work for me.
For example, years ago, I planted a small Colorado blue spruce tree in the corner of my yard. The reason I chose that tree was because, at the time, it was the official tree of Utah. It’s now a very large evergreen that looks nice in the yard. (I always thought it was weird that the Utah state tree was a tree with Colorado in the name and that our state bird is the California Gull.)
I was glad when the state tree was changed to Quaking Aspen by the legislature back in 2014. A fourth grade school class in Monroe, down in Sevier County, made the case that the blue spruce didn’t represent all of Utah. They pointed out that “quakies” exist in all 29 counties of the state and the kids were successful in getting the state tree officially changed.
What that meant for me was that I had to dig a hole (not easy in my rocky yard), find a little Aspen tree, and get the thing planted. It’s had a rough go of it. I hope it survives this winter. My neighborhood deer, which I attempt to have a peaceful coexistence with, seem to like the tree as much as I do.
According to Wikipedia, Utah has 27 official symbols. I’m supposing that each one of them had to be presented and debated by our representatives on Utah’s Capitol Hill. I’m not opposed to having official symbols. It’s a good thing as Utahns to let the world know who we are and what represents us.
I’m proud to let my out-of-state friends know that Utah has an official state cooking pot. It’s the Dutch oven. (That was designated in 1997) I’m wondering if people in Holland have an official cooking pot? I own two or three or four of our official state pots. How many I have depends on whether I get them back from people who borrow them.
I have mixed feelings about letting people know that the Gila monster is the official Utah state reptile. It became our state reptile last year as a result of middle school students lobbying the legislature for the new “symbol.” The logic wasn’t the same as for the state tree designation. I don’t think that the venomous lizard exists in all 29 counties.
As far as Sanpete County goes, I don’t feel like maintaining a terrarium in my house to imprison a Gila monster. I don’t know anyone who does. Actually, I believe the only place in Utah they’re found in the wild is Washington County.
Students at Lava Ridge Intermediate School in Santa Clara wrote letters to lawmakers and gave committee testimony. I suspect it was a school project for learning how the legislature works.
Anyway, my favorite part of that process last year to designate a state reptile was a quote by Republican State Senator Todd Weiler. During debate he said, “I have so much enjoyed these emails from these fourth-graders. I did not know the Gila monster stored its fat in its tail, and I felt like we had something in common.”
In 1996, in commemoration of 100 years of statehood, Utah adopted Dubhe (the “h” is silent and the name rhymes with “tubby”) as our official state star. Dubhe made sense for designation in the centennial year of our state because it was represented that being 588 trillion miles away from earth, light from the star takes 100 years to reach us. (Evidently, it was determined at some point that it was actually 124 light years away)
If you know how to spot the Big Dipper in the sky, you’ll be able to find Dubhe. It’s the top star on the dipper “cup” away from the “handle.” The star below it is Merak. Merak and Dubhe are known as the “pointer stars” used to locate Polaris, the “North Star” – the brightest star in the Little Dipper.
The late Utah Representative Marda Dillree, R-Farmington, sponsored the bill to designate the official star. She was asked if Utah really needed a state star. Her reply indicated that perhaps we didn’t need one, but that Utah was a diverse state with lots of interests. I guess I can’t argue with that.
Well, this could turn into a long column. We’ve only covered trees, pots, reptiles and stars. That’s four out of 27 official symbols for Utah.
I guess I’ll leave it to you to check out the rest of them on your own. Just as a brief tease, I’ll let you know that Utah has an official insect, fossil, gem, firearm, animal, and dance. We do love our state symbols.
Though not official, a simple resolution by the senate of the state of Utah designated Green Jell-O as a favorite snack food of Utah. I take (and make) my green Jell-O with pineapple tidbits mixed in and miniature marshmallows on top.