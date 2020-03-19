Caution: Readers with a sensitivity to borderline “potty humor” or attempted “potty humor” should read no further. Also: Readers with an aversion to words, which begin with the letter “P” as may relate to bathroom facilities, should turn back now.
Also: Most importantly, readers who are sick and tired of toilet paper talk should move on to the legal notices section of the paper where I suspect more entertainment and information may be had than here.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard of and been talking about the “Great Toilet Paper Run of 2020.” As of this writing, you have to be very lucky to find “bathroom tissue” on the shelves of Sanpete’s stores. I was in three stores on Saturday. None had TP available.
I saw one young woman leaning against an empty, cavernous area of shelving. She was on the phone. I wasn’t close enough to hear her side of the conversation, but by the look on her face, one might suspect that a close relative may have passed away. The prospects of being toilet-paper’less would appear to be devastating, from the looks of her.
I felt badly for her. But my supply of TP was pretty well allocated out to close family members. I felt obligated to keep the toilet paper dispensers rolling in the bathrooms of my kids and grandkids.
Of course, it’s the COVID-19 virus outbreak that has put everyone into what some would call a “fortress mentality.” We feel like we need to snuggle up into little forts made of bottled water and packages of toilet paper. If we could do that, then we’d feel safe. Oh, and don’t forget guns and ammunition to protect our toilet paper from invaders.
We try to keep a little of many basic things in reserve at our house: Captain Crunch, Mountain Dew (Code Red), Strawberry Jello, miniature marshmallows, chocolate chips, Bandaids, Spaghettios, flour, sugar, rice, wheat, and……. toilet paper. Of all those things, sugar and toilet paper don’t go bad.
I’ve heard some distressing toilet paper stories lately. Those stories have nothing to do with episodes in the bathroom itself. But I have some of those personal stories too, which can be told if you catch me in the right mood and in the right circumstances.
I’ve heard of people having toilet paper taken from their shopping carts when they weren’t attending their cart closely. In some locations, security guards have been present limiting the number of packages of toilet paper taken off the shelves.
KSL reported that the police department in Kaysville, put out a notice: Stop stealing our toilet paper! Can you imagine? People were swiping toilet paper out of the restrooms of the police department!
The police department’s Facebook page included the following: “We love our community and we are here to serve you, but cops need toilet paper too!” Later, this appeared on the Twitter account @KaysvillePolice: “Update to the toilet paper crisis! A kind citizen just donated toilet paper to the police department advising “you need this more than I do.”
Somehow right now, we, the worried public, think that toilet paper is more important than about anything, if we were required to be confined to our homes for a couple of weeks. I’ll admit that being deprived of a nice three or four squares, per use, of Quilted Northern or Cottenelle is not a happy thing to contemplate. But life would go on.
But, alas, some of us have reached the point in our toilet paper obsession that we feel akin to Richard III and we feel like screaming in the heat of battle: “A Charmin! A Charmin! My kingdom for a package of Charmin! (My apologies to horses and William Shakespeare)
I think this is an appropriate point to list a few facts I’ve discovered as I’ve done some research our subject. I’m not sure how some of these facts were obtained, but here they are:
- About four billion people don’t use toilet paper. About 70 percent to 75 percent of the world’s population does not use toilet paper.
- Water is the universal solvent, not paper.
- Seven percent of Americans steal rolls of toilet paper in hotels or motels.
- It takes about 384 trees to make the toilet paper that one man uses within his lifetime.
- In the sixth century toilet paper was widely used in China
If you want a fascinating read, look up the history of toilet paper. There were lots of step-by-step improvements over time. It was notable to me that in 1935, Northern Tissue invented splinter free toilet paper.
I think we all need to take a few deep breaths and recognize that this “crisis” is all going to work out in the end. (Pun only intended if you want it to be) I know. I know. This is easy for me to say as I sit semi-comfortably for the occasional moment with multiple rolls of cushy TP within sight.
I’ve had a thought though, in a contemplative moment, in an undisclosed location in my home. Perhaps over the next month or so, it would be appropriate for Sanpeters to occasionally put a couple of rolls of toilet paper on a paper plate, cover it with plastic wrap, and deliver it to a friend or neighbor.
Sure, you can deliver cookies. But the joy in the eating is momentary. I believe that the gift of toilet paper will bring a satisfaction that rolls on and on for several days.
Well, if you’ve read this far to the end of the column, you have discovered that at least part of my introductory warning was not needed. I surprised you, and myself. And perhaps we’re all better for it.
Stay healthy Sanpete… and stay sane.