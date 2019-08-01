I think that there are annoying people in everyone’s life. It’s not the same people for everyone. You might not even notice the guy who eats with his mouth open who annoys me. The lady who clacks her dentures might be okay to me, but she might drive you bonkers.
I have several habits which I know are annoying to people. An example: when the calendar gets to the 25th of each month, like it did a few days ago, I have a tendency to say something that annoys people. The other day I said to a few people, “Guess what? Only five months until Christmas!” For some weird reason, that’s considered an awful thing to say and people groan.
With the heat waves that we’re been experiencing, there are always some annoying comments from people. I think the top one is this question: “Is it hot enough for you?”
Some time ago, I researched some snappy comebacks for that overused, dumb question. It reminded me of Mad Magazine’s old feature “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions” — exactly what I was thinking about. Al Jaffee was the “Mad” guy who did that bit.
I used to be an occasional purchaser of Mad Magazine. I would get them at Merrill’s Drug Store in Richfield as a kid. I really wish I still had all those comic books and Mad Magazines that I bought back in those olden days. They would be fun to look through and might be worth a little money. The magazine was founded in 1952, the same year I was “founded.”
A friend and reader gave me a year’s subscription to Mad a few years ago after seeing it mentioned in this column. That was a fun blast from the past.
I saw in the news recently that Mad’s 67-year run is coming to an end this year. I gather that there will be an end of year issue put out annually comprised of previously published material with a new cover. Sadly, I’m getting used to some things changing that I thought would never change.
Anyway, after that sidetrack, using the snappy answer formula, here’s some of what I found as possibilities in specific categories for answers to the annoying “is it hot enough for you?” question:
“So, is it hot enough for you?”
(Delirium)
“Sure, I’ll have a banana!”
(Sarcasm)
“I seem to have lost the hearing in my left ear due to the heatstroke I’m experiencing. Could you please repeat yourself?”
“Are you nuts!? I’m freezing! Do you have a sweater I could borrow?”
(Misinterpret the question)
“Naw... plaid was never my thing.”
“A touch heavy on the eye shadow, but not bad!”
(Denial)
“Why is everything around here my fault? I’m not running this business alone, you know!
(Religious)
“God is punishing us for our sins; we must repent!”
My answer to the question is, “Yes, it is hot enough for me.” the swamp cooler on our house has been on the fritz. I finally got it going properly a week or so ago. Getting the cooler running involved buying a new motor belt, a new water pump (which we didn’t really need) and doing some other extraordinary handyman magical stuff.
Prior to the cooler fix, we were feeling like those ready to eat, rotisserie chickens that you see for sale in grocery stores as we sat in the house. Thank goodness for more comfortable temperatures in the basement during those “uncool days.”
When I see the temperatures reported in St. George, Las Vegas, Lake Havasu City and other places, I wonder how they endure it. But I remember that I already know how they do it. They go from air-conditioned house to air-conditioned car to an air-conditioned workplace, etc. etc.
As I’ve been sweating these past few weeks, it does make me wonder a little if perhaps God is preparing some of us for a warmer next life. If hell is indeed hot, I’m getting good training.
When the weather was extra hot, I remember my dad often making his deadpan joke comment to people, “Well, it seems to be thawing today.” He liked to smile at his own jokes. (Just like I do)
I hope that everyone is keeping hydrated and slathering on the sunscreen. Enjoy the heat while you can. Go play in the water somewhere. Or get a lawn chair and sit in your garden. Sip lemonade while you watch your tomato plants grow.
I say enjoy it now, because you’ve got to remember; Christmas is just around the corner.