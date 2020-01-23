Dear Editor:
Has anyone heard anything about what’s going on with the Manti Ephraim Airport lately?
There was once a petition with over 900 names on it collected by a couple who lived at the south end of the airport runway. They were concerned about the airport’s expansion because of the tax burden it would have and the safety of Ephraim citizens.
The couple asked people to help by signing a petition and then never filed the petition with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or Sanpete County.
It’s now believed that all the landowners who were once against the expansion have changed their minds and are supporting it because of the large amounts of money they will allegedly receive.
Had this runway been tweaked 10 degrees to the west on the north side a few years ago, when it was removed and replaced, the airplane flight path would have missed Ephraim entirely making it safer for both citizens and pilots.
Airplane take-offs and landings are the most dangerous part of flying. The approach on the runway’s southern end would also have missed KMTI’s Radio tower and lined up with the valley floor.
The 10 degree tweak would have stopped the removal of four county roads on the southern end and one county road on the north end. The only loss would have been an illegal gun range that sits only 200 feet off the center of the runway on the north end.
The current Ephraim Airport expansion is a dirty deal for Ephraim and Sanpete County taxpayers. The FAAs advisory circular manual is not public friendly in fact, it’s designed to work around the public to get FAA funding.
The whole expansion plan has mainly been about zoning and protecting the runway. When doing a search of meeting minutes, no minutes have been found that talk about the safety of Ephraim and property values.
Maintaining airports comes with a high price tag, just ask Hawaii’s Governor, he tried to close five airports because they didn’t pay for themselves and Hawaii is a year-round tourist community. California has closed 35 airports over the years.
Last week, Jan. 15, Dave Goode, 64, died while flying his twin-engine plane in Roy. It appears that planes keep crashing near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport. Officials there are looking to work with local and federal authorities to investigate the safety concerns surrounding those crashes.
Since 2016, five planes have crashed in Roy, resulting in five deaths. Safety is a concern due to the fact there are four schools in the flight paths of the Ogden airport, including a high school, junior high and two elementary schools.
In Ephraim, there are not four schools in the flight path to the airport, but nothing will convince me that this expansion has been a good plan. Even if I was a nearby landowner and was being paid to keep my mouth shut. I would not throw Ephraim under the bus for this.
This expansion is all for a special interest group. We may not be able to stop this idea, but you can file a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Hot line at https://hotline.faa.gov/.
Tell the FAA how you feel about it. This is a dirty deal for Ephraim and should never have been allowed, but someone will have an excuse as to why this was done.
The FAA hotline accepts reports concerning the safety of the National Airspace System, Violation of Federal Aviation Regulation (Title 14 CFR), Aviation safety issues and reports.
This expansion doesn’t affect ground in Manti, but it will affect taxpayers and property owners in the area. Anyone who doesn’t complain will deserve their fate!
Brian Nielson
Sanpete County