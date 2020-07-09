Editor:
I respectfully disagree with the letter printed in The Pyramid by my friend Sara Staker.
As Sara pointed out, we don’t live in a sterile environment. This is evident because we endure many types of discomfort – i.e., colds, hay fever, the flu and the like. But these infections are not life threatening, so we put up with them or purchase some over-the-counter medicine – sometimes it works, sometimes not.
More serious diseases also exist. There are more than 100 types of cancers. I have experience with one type of cancer and am a survivor due to research by the experts in this area that found a way to combat this disease. They are still researching the ones that are not curable at this time. We as a society accept this as the normal way to deal with this ailment. We don’t accept that cancer is among us and is a part of life that we must accept and hope for the best.
So too it is with COVID-19. We don’t know much about COVID, but we do know what works for now, which is masks, washing our hands, using gloves and safe distancing.
As more research is completed, we will learn how to combat this disease more effectively and a remedy will be developed. We must do our best not to spread COVID and have patience.
Is it worth going back right now and living life like we did pre-COVID and risking losing your grandparents, parents, spouse, children or grandchildren?
I believe that everyone knows that if the good Lord had to choose between human lives and the economy how he would decide. All of us need to do the same.
Jim Berlin
Mt. Pleasant